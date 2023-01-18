Zanu PF rallies party cadres

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha has urged party members to intensify campaigning in their respective provinces ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

The party will be invigorated by game-changing policies that the Second Republic is implementing to make Zimbabwe an upper-middle-class economy by 2030.

The elections are also coming at a time the ruling party is steering the economy towards sustainable growth as stated in the economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1.

President Mnangagwa will give urbanites title deeds for regularised housing settlements as central Government moves in to end the rot in local authorities which have been under the control of corruption-ridden and incompetent opposition parties since 2000.

Cde Bimha said all systems were in place for campaigning ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections to ensure a resounding victory for the revolutionary Zanu PF party.

“We urge party supporters to gear up for the various campaigns in all the provinces and I am happy that all our structures are ready to drive the campaign strategy,” said Cde Bimha.

He called upon party members to shun any form of violence even if provoked by the opposition members, and to allow the law to take its course.

“In that regard, I really want to call upon all our members to shun any form of violence.

“As the President has said, Zanu PF condemns any acts of violence. We don’t believe in violence. Violence will not give you any vote.

“We have adequate strategies to get people to vote for our party. We have already have overwhelming request by opposition party members who are joining Zanu PF.

“That hasn’t come as a form of violent, but thorough persuasion and what they see as result of the success stories of Zanu PF in terms of Government programmes,” appealed Cde Bimha.

He urged party provincial structures to mobilise people to register to vote

“As a party we want to call upon the provinces to use this window that we have at the moment to go on a full throttle in making sure that our members are registered voters.

“We have information that a lot of our members who appear on our cell registers are not registered voters while some do not have national identity cards.

“We appeal to our provincial leadership to ensure that these members obtain the required document as soon as possible and that the same members register as voters,”.

Dates for primary elections will be announced after all the necessary guidelines are set.

Cde Bimha said: “I don’t have any date as yet because we are carrying out a number of consultations as we always do and once the consultations have been done and ground work covered, we be engaging the party leadership for guidance and direction in terms of when the primary elections will be held.

More importantly, it’s not just the date but also the guidelines of those who intend to participate in the primary elections,” the input of the party in terms of the calibre of those who must stand up and represent the party. We do not believe it’s just a question on someone coming up tomorrow to say I want to represent Zanu PF.

“We want to make sure that members who come forward do meet the requirements set by the party, before they can stand up and campaign to represent the party. Once these exercise are through, I will be able to indicate the rules of the game and the dates for primary elections,”.