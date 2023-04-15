Zanu PF primaries reruns on today

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

ALL is set for reruns of outstanding Zanu PF primary elections which will be held today in four constituencies across the country.

A fifth rerun, in Insiza South, Matabeleland South Province, will be conducted on April 22.

Today, reruns will be held in Mbare, Churu, Gokwe-Nembudziya and Zvimba West constituencies.

In Zvimba West, the incumbent, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, will battle it out with Cde Maruva Mercy Dinha, while in Gokwe-Nembudziya, former Cabinet Minister Cde Flora Buka will lock horns with the incumbent MP, Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

The battle for Mbare constituency will pit Zanu PF councillor Cde Martin Matinyanya, who is yet to test defeat from the opposition, against Zanu PF Harare provincial youth chairman Cde Emmanuel Mahachi.

In Churu constituency, the party’s Harare provincial vice chairman, Cde Ephraim Fundukwa, is contesting against Cde Charles Matsika.

Voting will run from 7am to 3pm. Immediately after the end of polling, vote-counting will start and is expected to be concluded by 6pm.

Mbare constituency will have 10 polling stations, while Churu will have 25, Zvimba West 24 and Gokwe-Nembudziya 28 polling stations.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said all is set for the Zanu PF primary election reruns in the four constituencies.

The party, he said, has already deployed presiding and polling officers to the polling stations to ensure a smooth flow of elections.

“Presiding and polling officers are already at their stations ready to ensure a smooth voting process,” said Cde Bimha.

The party has deployed Politburo members to monitor voting in the outstanding constituencies with Cdes Paul Mangwana and Kenneth Musanhi supervising in Churu constituency, while Cdes Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Elifas Mashaba will be in Zvimba West.

Cdes Engelbert Rugeje and Daniel Mackenzie Ncube will be monitoring in Mbare, while Cdes Douglas Mombeshora and Michael Nyambuya will be in Gokwe-Nembudziya constituency.

“Politburo members who have been deployed are on their way, while some are already at their respective destinations depending on the distance,” said Cde Bimha.

They will be stationed at the Constituency Command Centre.

“We have deployed two members of the Politburo to each constituency and these constituencies have varying numbers of polling stations and each polling centre will have a Central Committee member to supervise the elections at that polling station,” said Cde Bimha.

Formal preliminary results will be announced on Monday next week.

The results collated from the respective constituencies will be relayed to the Constituency Command Centres which in turn will advise the National Command Centre.

Cde Bimha appealed to party members in various constituencies to come in their numbers and exercise their right to vote for their preferred candidates.