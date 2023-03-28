Zanu PF primaries preliminary results out

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

RESULTS for the Zanu PF primary elections are still trickling in, with a mixed bag of young Turks and the old guard sailing through.

The results are however, still subject to confirmation by the Politburo.

Preliminary results announced by the party’s National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha yesterday indicated that some ministers and veteran legislators fell by the wayside as the ruling party entrenches democracy and rejuvenated itself ahead of this year’s national harmonised elections.

In Bulawayo Central constituency, Cde Tendai Charuka who was battling it out with Cdes Ernest Shora and Liberty Nyathi will represent the party in the harmonised elections while in Bulawayo North Cde Nkosana Mkandla won.

The incumbent legislator for Bulawayo South Constituency Cde Rajeshkumar Indukant Modi is uncontested, so is Finance and Economic Development Minster Professor Mthuli Ncube in Cowdray Park Constituency.

In Entumbane-Njube constituency, the party will be represented by Cde Linda Chinamano, while Cde Brian Samuriwo won in Emankandeni Luveve constituency.

In Lobengula-Magwegwe Cde Butholezwe Ndlovu emerged victorious against Cdes Juliet Sibanda, Enoch Madzimure and Godwin Mugomba.

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi will be represented by Cde Admire Masikati while Cde Tavengwa Zidya will represent the party in Nketa constituency.

Nkulumani Constituency will be represented by Cde Freedom Murechu.

In the Pelandaba-Tshabalala Constituency Cde Cecilia Verenga won against Cdes Joseph Chuma and Tapiwa Moyo.

In Pumula Constituency, the party will be represented by Cde Pumulani Nsingo.

In Budiriro North Constituency, Cde Godwin Gomwe won while in Budiriro South Cde Tatenda Makweya sailed through.

Cde Mupindu Muchinerepi won in Glen Norah Constituency, while in Glen View North, Cde Witness Zamanga will represent the party.

Cde Offard Muchuwe sailed through in Glenview South constituency, while Cde Nyasha Zenda will represent Harare Central.

Perennial contender Cde Mavis

Gumbo won in Harare East, while Cde Patrick Zindoga will represent the party in Harare West constituency.

Cde Tongesai Mudambo bounced back in Hatcliffe constituency, while Cde Taka Mashonganyika will represent the party in Highfield constituency.

Cde Biddle Gwasira won in Mt Pleasant Constituency, and Zanu PF returnee Cde Simon Chidakwa sailed through in Zengeza West constituency.

In Chimanimani East constituency, Cde Joshua Sacko was uncontested, while in Chimanimani West constituency, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland province Cde Nokuthula Matsikenyere lost to Cde Wilson Maphosa.

Businessman and footballer Cde Innocent Benza emerged victorious against Cde Wellington Sakupwanya in Mutasa Central, while in Mutasa North Cde Obey Bvute was the winner. Cde Chido Sanyatwe bounced back in Nyanga North.

In Guruve North, Cde Tendayi Pinduka won while in Guruve South the current National Assembly member Cde Patrick Dutiro lost to Cde Christopher Magomo.

Politburo member Cde Kenneth Musanhi won in Bindura North constituency, while in Mazowe Central the incumbent legislator Cde Sydney Chidamba lost to Cde Maxmore Njanji.

In Mazowe South, Politburo member Cde Fortune Chasi lost to Cde Norbert Muzungunye, while in Mazowe West constituency Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Cde Kazembe Kazembe bounced back against Christopher Makwezva.

Minister of Energy and Power Development Zhemu Soda bounced back in Muzarabani North constituency.

In Marondera Central, Cde Cleopas Kundiona emerged victorious against Cdes Dunmore Mutyambizi and Lawrence Katsiru, while in Marondera East constituency the current legislator Cde Jeremiah Chiwetu lost to Cde Vimbai Mutokonyi.

In Murewa South constituency, the incumbent Cde Nyasha Masoka lost to Cde Noah Mangondo, while in Ruwa Central Cde Oswell Gwanzura emerged victorious against Central Committee member Cde Tonderai Bosha.

In Goromonzi South, Cde Tinashe Chikonye romped to victory while in Goromonzi West constituency Cde Beatrice Nyamupinga bounced back against his perennial contender Cde Bonface Mutize.

In Hurungwe Central constituency, Cde Richard Ziki won, while in Hurungwe North Cde Terrence Mukupe lost to Cde Packs Muringazuva.

In Hungwe West, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Marry Mliswa-Chikoka lost to Cde Kambuzuma Chinjai, while in Mhangura, Dr Douglas Mombeshora who is the Secretary for Health and Childcare bounced back. In our previous report, we erroneously reported that veteran politician Cde Webster Shamu had lost the primary elections in Chegutu East, but we have since learnt that the results are still not finalised.

In Mokonde constituency Deputy Minister of Information and Publicity Kindness Paradza lost to Cde Simbarashe Ziyambi, while in Zvimba North Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works Cde Marian Chombo emerged victorious. Cde Francis Mukwangwariwa bounced back in Zvimba East constituency.

Cde Albett Nguluvhe bounced back in Beitbridge East constituency, while in Beitbridge West Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Cde Ruth Maboyi lost to Cde Thusani Ndoo.

Cde Dingumuzi Phuti was uncontested in Bulilima constituency while in Gwanda North, Cde Lungisani Ncube sailed through. In Gwanda South, veteran politician and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland South Cde Abedinico Ncube lost to veteran broadcaster Omphile Marupi.

In Mangwe constituency, Cde Sindisiwe Mleya won, while in Matobo Cde Edgar Moyo has the highest number of votes. Our previous report had stated that Zanu PF Provincial Chairman Cde Mangaliso Ndhlovu lost the primary elections in Matabeleland South, but we have been advised that he did not contest.

Cde Soul Ncube will represent the party in Matobo-Mangwe while Cde Farai Taruvinga will represent the party in Insiza North constituency. Cde Andrew Langa bounced back in Insiza South.

Cde Bimha said the just ended Zanu PF primary elections were subject to a number of changes until the results are endorsed by the Politburo.

He emphasised that the National Command Centre is the only authority that will announce the results. More results will be announced today.

The elections attracted an overwhelming response in terms voter turnout forcing the party to extend the voting period in some areas.

Cde Bimha said a special ad-hoc tribunal will meet today to consider complaints, some of which will affect the results.