Zanu PF primaries: Cheats, druglord disqualified . . . reruns in 2 Harare constituencies
Joseph Madzimure
Senior Reporter
VIOLENCE mongers, drug lords, and shoddy characters were disqualified from standing for the ruling party in the forthcoming elections as Zanu PF maintains high ethical standards with rerun polls set to be held in some constituencies, the party announced yesterday.
This comes as the ruling party has set the democratic bar high as it walks democracy and prepares for the 2023 harmonised elections with a winning team.
Last night after a Politburo meeting, that was chaired by President Mnangagwa, Zanu PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha and the party Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Chris Mutsvangwa released names of winners from Bulawayo, Harare, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland North and Manicaland provinces.
Notably, there will be reruns in Harare’s Churu and Mbare constituencies, where elections were affected by violence.
On Manicaland, Cde Mutsvangwa said apart from the issues of violence which triggered reruns in some parts of Harare, the party also considered ethics.
“It is in this context that in Chipinge South, Dambudzo Robert was disqualified and the reason is he allegedly owns a factory at his home and it is one of the biggest brewers of tumbwa, mutoriro (illicit ales).
“You will recall that recently, the Politburo had a long discussion on illegal drugs, this is a menace that the country is facing, this candidate was alleged to be involved in drugs and we are saying we will not accept a person who has a nefarious means of making a living,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.
He said the disqualification of Cde Robert paves way for Cde Enoch Porusingazi, the current MP who had come second in the primaries.
In Mutare South, Cde Godfrey Harawa was disqualified because there was ample evidence that the ballots were tampered with.
“The party established who benefited from that and the law of urgency led to his disqualification. The tempering was very material to the outcome of the elections. In similar vein, there is a candidate called Moses Moyona. He became a candidate in Makoni West against Hon Jenfan Muswere.
“We tried to follow the paperwork of this candidate, where he was working before he became an MP for Manicaland, he was moving from Mat North, the paperwork doesn’t fit. Some of the paperwork was written at the height of Covid-19 when the party was not meeting, so how he transferred makes us doubt his credentials. The system has flushed him out and he is no longer a candidate, Cde Muswere will represent the party.”
On Mashonaland Central, Cde Mutsvangwa said the province had no serious infractions to warrant disqualifications or reruns, adding that the province showed it remains the bastion of the revolutionary party.
He singled out sons of war veterans and young women in general who are standing up and winning elections free and fair showing the organic nature of Zanu PF.
“The President has said we are leaving no one behind and that is why you are seeing people like Nicholas Goche and Lazarus Dokora. We are always as Zanu PF accommodating each other,” he said.
In Bulawayo Central constituency, Cde Tendai Charuka who was battling it out with Cdes Ernest Shora and Liberty Nyathi will represent the party in the harmonised elections while in Bulawayo North Cde Nkosana Mkandla won.
The incumbent legislator for Bulawayo South constituency Cde Rajeshkumar Indukant Modi is uncontested, and so is Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in Cowdray Park constituency.
In the Entumbane-Njube constituency, the party will be represented by Cde Linda Chinamano, while Cde Brian Samuriwo won in the Emankandeni-Luveve constituency.
In Lobengula-Magwegwe Cde Butholezwe Ndlovu emerged victorious against Cdes Juliet Sibanda, Enoch Madzimure, and Godwin Mugomba.
Mpopoma-Mzilikazi will be represented by Cde Admire Masikati while Cde Tavengwa Zidya will represent the party in Nketa constituency.
Nkulumani constituency will be represented by Cde Freedom Murechu. In the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency Cde Cecilia Verenga won against Cdes Joseph Chuma and Tapiwa Moyo. In Pumula constituency, the party will be represented by Cde Pumulani Nsingo.
Candidates who sailed through for senatorial positions in Bulawayo are Cdes Ntombikhaise Ndlovu, Fidelia Maphosa, Esnath Moyo, Anna Moyo, Rtd Colonel Tshinga Dube, Albert Alderman Nyathi Abednico, Alderman Ndlovu David, Elifas Mashava, Isaac Chiponda, Eng Mlungisi Moyo, and Shadreck Mhlava
On the women’s Quota, Cdes Eulis Nhowedza, Molina Dube, Thlolakheli Ndlovu, Rejoice Sibanda, Tariraishe, Ndlovu, Tambudzai Chinyenye, Sibongile Sibanda, Judith Ncube, and Caroline Sibanda sailed through.
Below is a list of winners from other provinces
In Mashonaland Central National Assembly
Bindura North — Cde Kenneth Musanhi
Bindura South — Cde Remigius Matangira
Guruve North — Cde Tendai Pinduka
Guruve South — Cde Christopher Magomo
Mazowe Central — Cde Maximo Njanji
Maziowe South — Cde Norbert Mazungunye
Mazowe West — Cde Kazembe Kazembe
Mbire — Cde Douglas Karoro
Mt Darwin East — Cde Dzidzai Butau
Mt Darwin North — Cde Labani Munemo
Mt Darwin South — Cde Kudakwashe Mupamhanga
Mt Darwin West — Cde Witness Jonga
Muzarabani North — Cde Soda Zhemu
Muzarabani South — Cde Benhamin Kabirika
Rushinga — Cde Tendai Nyabani
Shamva North — Cde Isaac Chinodakufa
Shamva South — Cde Joseph Mapiki
Mazowe North — Cde Tsungai Makumbe
Senatorial Positions
Bindura Shamva — Cde Monica Mavhunga and Nicholas Goche
Guruve-Mbire — Cde Polite Chuma and Eleven Kambizi
Mazowe — Cde Angeline Tongogara and George Makumbe
Mt Darwin — Cde Alice Chimbudzi and Cde James Makamba
Muzarabani Cde Edward Raradza
Rushinga Darwin — Cde Dorothy Kadungure and Cde Lazarus Dokora
Women Quota
Bindura Shamva — Cde Dorothy Mashonganyika
Guruve Mbire — Cde Getrude Chibhagu
Mazowe — Cde Tsitsi Gezi
Mt Darwin — Cde Elizabeth Shongedza
Muzarabani — Cde Fesca Nhamo
Rushinga Darwin — Cde Chipo Masenda
Mashonaland East National Assembly
Chikomba East — Cde Felix Mhona
Chikomba West — Cde Tatenda Mavetera
Marondera Central — Cde Cleopas Kundiona
Marondera East — Cde Vimbai Mutokonye
Marondera West — Cde Godwin Tavaziva
Goromonzi North — Cde Ozias Bvute
Goromonzi South — Cde Tinashe Chikonye
Goromonzi — Cde Beatrice Nyamupinga
MarambaPfungwe — Cde Tichaona Karimazondo
Mudzi North — Cde Benjamin Musweweshiri
Mudzi South — Cde Jonathan Samkange
Mudzi West — Cde Knowledge Kaitano
Murewa North — Cde Daniel Garwe
Murewa South — Cde Noah Mangondo
Murewa West — Cde Farai Jere
Mutoko East — Cde Richard Musiiwa
Mutoko North — Cde Caleb Makwiranzou
Mutoko South — Cde Isaac Tasikani
Ruwa Central — Cde Ozwell Gwanzura
Seke — Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe
Uzumba — Cde Wiriranai Muchemwa
Wedza North — Cde Itai Ndudzo
Wedza South — Cde Tinoda Machakaire
Senatorial
Seke-Chikomba — Cde Mike Bimha
Mutoko — Cde Odor Nyakudanga
Marondera Wedza — Cdes Michael Madanha and Apollonia Munzverengi
Goromodzi — Cde Ramson Marufu
UMP-Mudzi — Cde Gotora Gerry
Murewa — Cde Bertha Chinyanga and Jacob Stanley
Women Quota
Mariondera Wedza — Cde Faith Chivayawa
Murewa — Cde Petronella Musarurwa
Mutoko — Cde Nyarai Tsuvura
Seke Chikomba — Cde Moreblessing Mushure
UMP-Mudzi — Cde Hope Zimuto
Goromonzi—pending
Harare Province National Assembly
Budiriro North — Cde Godwin Gomwe
Budiriro South — Cde Tatenda Makweya
Chitungwiza North — Cde Spencer Machangara
Chitungwiza South — Cde Goodwell Mafuratidze
St Marys — Cde Nobert Jinjika
Dzivarasekwa — Cde Lovemore Chamatowa
Kuwadzana West — Cde Tauya Mauka
Kuwadzana East — Cde Tellme Majavhura
Southerton — Cde Moreen Nyemba
Warren Park — Cde Tafadzwa Chidawa
Hatcliff — Cde Tongesai Madambo
Epworth North — Cde Taurai Kandishaya
Epworth South — Cde Tafadzwa Mutana
Glenorah — Cde Mupindu Muchineripi
Glenview North — Cde Witness Zamanga
Glenview South — Cde Orphard Muchuwe
Harare Central — Cde Nyasha Zenga
Harare East — Cde Mavis Gumbo
Harare South — Cde Trymore Kanopula
Harare West — Cde Patrick Zindoga
Hatfield — Cde Paidamoyo Nyamakanga
Highfield — Cde Taka Mashonganyika
Hunyani — Cde Tongai Mnangagwa
Mabvuku — Cde Tafara Scott Sakupwanya
Mt Pleasant — Cde Bhidhu Gwasira
Sunningdale — Cde Loice Magweba
Senatorial
Chikomo — Cde Doglous Mahiya and Rosemary Sithole
Hwata — Cde Charles Tavengwa and Omega Hungwe
Chitungwiza — Cde Obadiah Moyo
Chisipiti — Cde Stalin Mau Mau and Faith Mango
Mvurachena — Cde Godfrey Gijima
Chizhanje — Cdes Last Mbizvo and Idah Mashonganyika
Women Quota
DCC 1 — Cde Julia Chapwanya
DCC 2 — Cde Mercy Mugomo
DCC 3 — Cde Betty Nhambu
DCC 4 — Cde Nyasha Chikwinya
DCC 5 — Cde Miriam Chikukwa
DCC 6 — Cde Memory Mamhiyo
Matebeleland North Province National Assembly
Hwange Central — Cde Reeds Dube
Hwange East — Cde Sikuka Alois
Hwange West — Cde Moyo Philani
Bubi — Cde Sibanda Simelesizwe
Tsholotsho North — Cde Sibanganiso
Tsholotsho South — Cde Musa Ncube
Khayi — Cde Stembiso Nyoni
Khayi South — Cde Mathe Stars
Umguza North — Cde Richard Moyo
Binga North — Cde Munsaka Kudakwashe Mavula
Binga South — Cde Challenge Phiri
Lupane East — Cde Patisiwe Ncube
Lupane West — Cde Mpumelelo Ndlovhu
Senatorial
Umguza-Bubi — Cde Obert Mpofu
Binga — Cde Funwell Rebecca
Lupane — Cde Headman Moyo
Hwange — Cde Mkandla Moli Fati Mpofu
Tsholotsho — Cde Matema Cain and Alice Dube
Women Quota
Binga — Cde Musikwe Juliana
Hwange — Cde Siphiwe Mafuwa
Lupane — Cde Mail Nkomo
Umguza — Cde Masuku Elizabeth
Tsholotsho — Cde Moyo Sithandazile
Manicaland Province National Assembly
Buhera Central — Cde Samson Matema
Buhera North — Cde Phillip Guyo
Buhera South — CdeNgonidzashe Mudekunye
Buhera West — Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi
Chikanga — Cde Kenneth Muchina
Chimanimani East — Cde Joshua Sacko
Chimanimani West Constituency — Cde Wilson Maphosa.
Chipinge Central — Cde Raymond Machingura
Chipinge East — Cde Lincoln Dhliwayo.
Chipinge South — Cde Enock Porusingazi
Dangamvura — Cde Clide Jani
Headlands, — Cde Farai Mapfumo
Makoni Central — Cde Shepherd Nyika
Makoni North — Cde Joseph Muwombi
Mutare Central — Cde Esau Mupfumi
Mutare North — Cde Admire Mahachi
Mutare South — Cde Tawanda Dumbarimwe
Mutasa Central — Cde Innocent Benza
Mutasa North — Cde Obey Bvute
Mutasa South — Cde Mishick Mugadza
Nyanga North — Cde Chido Sanyatwe
Musikavanhu-Mutema constituency — Cde Angeline Gata
Nyanga South — Cde Supa Mandiwanzira.
Makoni West — Cde Jenfan Muswere
Senatorial
Buhera — Cde William Mutomba
Chimanimani — CdeThembinkosi Chiororo
Makoni — Cde Shadreck Chipanga and Cde Gandiya
Mutare — Cde Irene Zindi will represent the party in Mutare
Zimunya-Marange — Cde Monica Mutsvangwa
Mutasa-Nyanga — Cde Michael Nyambuya and Cde Hubert Nyanhongo.
Women’s Quota
Buhera — Cde Beauty Muzhingi
Chimanimani — Cde Patricia Kudyande
Chipinge — Cde Eveline Mutwetwa
Mutare — Cde Getrude Mutandi
Mutasa — Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri
Nyanga — Cde Theresa Nyapokoto
