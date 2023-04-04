Zanu PF primaries: Cheats, druglord disqualified . . . reruns in 2 Harare constituencies

President Mnangagwa departs after chairing the Zanu PF Extraordinary Politburo meeting at the ruling party headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

VIOLENCE mongers, drug lords, and shoddy characters were disqualified from standing for the ruling party in the forthcoming elections as Zanu PF maintains high ethical standards with rerun polls set to be held in some constituencies, the party announced yesterday.

This comes as the ruling party has set the democratic bar high as it walks democracy and prepares for the 2023 harmonised elections with a winning team.

Last night after a Politburo meeting, that was chaired by President Mnangagwa, Zanu PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha and the party Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Chris Mutsvangwa released names of winners from Bulawayo, Harare, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland North and Manicaland provinces.

Notably, there will be reruns in Harare’s Churu and Mbare constituencies, where elections were affected by violence.

On Manicaland, Cde Mutsvangwa said apart from the issues of violence which triggered reruns in some parts of Harare, the party also considered ethics.

“It is in this context that in Chipinge South, Dambudzo Robert was disqualified and the reason is he allegedly owns a factory at his home and it is one of the biggest brewers of tumbwa, mutoriro (illicit ales).

“You will recall that recently, the Politburo had a long discussion on illegal drugs, this is a menace that the country is facing, this candidate was alleged to be involved in drugs and we are saying we will not accept a person who has a nefarious means of making a living,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He said the disqualification of Cde Robert paves way for Cde Enoch Porusingazi, the current MP who had come second in the primaries.

In Mutare South, Cde Godfrey Harawa was disqualified because there was ample evidence that the ballots were tampered with.

“The party established who benefited from that and the law of urgency led to his disqualification. The tempering was very material to the outcome of the elections. In similar vein, there is a candidate called Moses Moyona. He became a candidate in Makoni West against Hon Jenfan Muswere.

“We tried to follow the paperwork of this candidate, where he was working before he became an MP for Manicaland, he was moving from Mat North, the paperwork doesn’t fit. Some of the paperwork was written at the height of Covid-19 when the party was not meeting, so how he transferred makes us doubt his credentials. The system has flushed him out and he is no longer a candidate, Cde Muswere will represent the party.”

On Mashonaland Central, Cde Mutsvangwa said the province had no serious infractions to warrant disqualifications or reruns, adding that the province showed it remains the bastion of the revolutionary party.

He singled out sons of war veterans and young women in general who are standing up and winning elections free and fair showing the organic nature of Zanu PF.

“The President has said we are leaving no one behind and that is why you are seeing people like Nicholas Goche and Lazarus Dokora. We are always as Zanu PF accommodating each other,” he said.

In Bulawayo Central constituency, Cde Tendai Charuka who was battling it out with Cdes Ernest Shora and Liberty Nyathi will represent the party in the harmonised elections while in Bulawayo North Cde Nkosana Mkandla won.

The incumbent legislator for Bulawayo South constituency Cde Rajeshkumar Indukant Modi is uncontested, and so is Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in Cowdray Park constituency.

In the Entumbane-Njube constituency, the party will be represented by Cde Linda Chinamano, while Cde Brian Samuriwo won in the Emankandeni-Luveve constituency.

In Lobengula-Magwegwe Cde Butholezwe Ndlovu emerged victorious against Cdes Juliet Sibanda, Enoch Madzimure, and Godwin Mugomba.

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi will be represented by Cde Admire Masikati while Cde Tavengwa Zidya will represent the party in Nketa constituency.

Nkulumani constituency will be represented by Cde Freedom Murechu. In the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency Cde Cecilia Verenga won against Cdes Joseph Chuma and Tapiwa Moyo. In Pumula constituency, the party will be represented by Cde Pumulani Nsingo.

Candidates who sailed through for senatorial positions in Bulawayo are Cdes Ntombikhaise Ndlovu, Fidelia Maphosa, Esnath Moyo, Anna Moyo, Rtd Colonel Tshinga Dube, Albert Alderman Nyathi Abednico, Alderman Ndlovu David, Elifas Mashava, Isaac Chiponda, Eng Mlungisi Moyo, and Shadreck Mhlava

On the women’s Quota, Cdes Eulis Nhowedza, Molina Dube, Thlolakheli Ndlovu, Rejoice Sibanda, Tariraishe, Ndlovu, Tambudzai Chinyenye, Sibongile Sibanda, Judith Ncube, and Caroline Sibanda sailed through.

Below is a list of winners from other provinces

In Mashonaland Central National Assembly

Bindura North — Cde Kenneth Musanhi

Bindura South — Cde Remigius Matangira

Guruve North — Cde Tendai Pinduka

Guruve South — Cde Christopher Magomo

Mazowe Central — Cde Maximo Njanji

Maziowe South — Cde Norbert Mazungunye

Mazowe West — Cde Kazembe Kazembe

Mbire — Cde Douglas Karoro

Mt Darwin East — Cde Dzidzai Butau

Mt Darwin North — Cde Labani Munemo

Mt Darwin South — Cde Kudakwashe Mupamhanga

Mt Darwin West — Cde Witness Jonga

Muzarabani North — Cde Soda Zhemu

Muzarabani South — Cde Benhamin Kabirika

Rushinga — Cde Tendai Nyabani

Shamva North — Cde Isaac Chinodakufa

Shamva South — Cde Joseph Mapiki

Mazowe North — Cde Tsungai Makumbe

Senatorial Positions

Bindura Shamva — Cde Monica Mavhunga and Nicholas Goche

Guruve-Mbire — Cde Polite Chuma and Eleven Kambizi

Mazowe — Cde Angeline Tongogara and George Makumbe

Mt Darwin — Cde Alice Chimbudzi and Cde James Makamba

Muzarabani Cde Edward Raradza

Rushinga Darwin — Cde Dorothy Kadungure and Cde Lazarus Dokora

Women Quota

Bindura Shamva — Cde Dorothy Mashonganyika

Guruve Mbire — Cde Getrude Chibhagu

Mazowe — Cde Tsitsi Gezi

Mt Darwin — Cde Elizabeth Shongedza

Muzarabani — Cde Fesca Nhamo

Rushinga Darwin — Cde Chipo Masenda

Mashonaland East National Assembly

Chikomba East — Cde Felix Mhona

Chikomba West — Cde Tatenda Mavetera

Marondera Central — Cde Cleopas Kundiona

Marondera East — Cde Vimbai Mutokonye

Marondera West — Cde Godwin Tavaziva

Goromonzi North — Cde Ozias Bvute

Goromonzi South — Cde Tinashe Chikonye

Goromonzi — Cde Beatrice Nyamupinga

MarambaPfungwe — Cde Tichaona Karimazondo

Mudzi North — Cde Benjamin Musweweshiri

Mudzi South — Cde Jonathan Samkange

Mudzi West — Cde Knowledge Kaitano

Murewa North — Cde Daniel Garwe

Murewa South — Cde Noah Mangondo

Murewa West — Cde Farai Jere

Mutoko East — Cde Richard Musiiwa

Mutoko North — Cde Caleb Makwiranzou

Mutoko South — Cde Isaac Tasikani

Ruwa Central — Cde Ozwell Gwanzura

Seke — Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe

Uzumba — Cde Wiriranai Muchemwa

Wedza North — Cde Itai Ndudzo

Wedza South — Cde Tinoda Machakaire

Senatorial

Seke-Chikomba — Cde Mike Bimha

Mutoko — Cde Odor Nyakudanga

Marondera Wedza — Cdes Michael Madanha and Apollonia Munzverengi

Goromodzi — Cde Ramson Marufu

UMP-Mudzi — Cde Gotora Gerry

Murewa — Cde Bertha Chinyanga and Jacob Stanley

Women Quota

Mariondera Wedza — Cde Faith Chivayawa

Murewa — Cde Petronella Musarurwa

Mutoko — Cde Nyarai Tsuvura

Seke Chikomba — Cde Moreblessing Mushure

UMP-Mudzi — Cde Hope Zimuto

Goromonzi—pending

Harare Province National Assembly

Budiriro North — Cde Godwin Gomwe

Budiriro South — Cde Tatenda Makweya

Chitungwiza North — Cde Spencer Machangara

Chitungwiza South — Cde Goodwell Mafuratidze

St Marys — Cde Nobert Jinjika

Dzivarasekwa — Cde Lovemore Chamatowa

Kuwadzana West — Cde Tauya Mauka

Kuwadzana East — Cde Tellme Majavhura

Southerton — Cde Moreen Nyemba

Warren Park — Cde Tafadzwa Chidawa

Hatcliff — Cde Tongesai Madambo

Epworth North — Cde Taurai Kandishaya

Epworth South — Cde Tafadzwa Mutana

Glenorah — Cde Mupindu Muchineripi

Glenview North — Cde Witness Zamanga

Glenview South — Cde Orphard Muchuwe

Harare Central — Cde Nyasha Zenga

Harare East — Cde Mavis Gumbo

Harare South — Cde Trymore Kanopula

Harare West — Cde Patrick Zindoga

Hatfield — Cde Paidamoyo Nyamakanga

Highfield — Cde Taka Mashonganyika

Hunyani — Cde Tongai Mnangagwa

Mabvuku — Cde Tafara Scott Sakupwanya

Mt Pleasant — Cde Bhidhu Gwasira

Sunningdale — Cde Loice Magweba

Senatorial

Chikomo — Cde Doglous Mahiya and Rosemary Sithole

Hwata — Cde Charles Tavengwa and Omega Hungwe

Chitungwiza — Cde Obadiah Moyo

Chisipiti — Cde Stalin Mau Mau and Faith Mango

Mvurachena — Cde Godfrey Gijima

Chizhanje — Cdes Last Mbizvo and Idah Mashonganyika

Women Quota

DCC 1 — Cde Julia Chapwanya

DCC 2 — Cde Mercy Mugomo

DCC 3 — Cde Betty Nhambu

DCC 4 — Cde Nyasha Chikwinya

DCC 5 — Cde Miriam Chikukwa

DCC 6 — Cde Memory Mamhiyo

Matebeleland North Province National Assembly

Hwange Central — Cde Reeds Dube

Hwange East — Cde Sikuka Alois

Hwange West — Cde Moyo Philani

Bubi — Cde Sibanda Simelesizwe

Tsholotsho North — Cde Sibanganiso

Tsholotsho South — Cde Musa Ncube

Khayi — Cde Stembiso Nyoni

Khayi South — Cde Mathe Stars

Umguza North — Cde Richard Moyo

Binga North — Cde Munsaka Kudakwashe Mavula

Binga South — Cde Challenge Phiri

Lupane East — Cde Patisiwe Ncube

Lupane West — Cde Mpumelelo Ndlovhu

Senatorial

Umguza-Bubi — Cde Obert Mpofu

Binga — Cde Funwell Rebecca

Lupane — Cde Headman Moyo

Hwange — Cde Mkandla Moli Fati Mpofu

Tsholotsho — Cde Matema Cain and Alice Dube

Women Quota

Binga — Cde Musikwe Juliana

Hwange — Cde Siphiwe Mafuwa

Lupane — Cde Mail Nkomo

Umguza — Cde Masuku Elizabeth

Tsholotsho — Cde Moyo Sithandazile

Manicaland Province National Assembly

Buhera Central — Cde Samson Matema

Buhera North — Cde Phillip Guyo

Buhera South — CdeNgonidzashe Mudekunye

Buhera West — Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi

Chikanga — Cde Kenneth Muchina

Chimanimani East — Cde Joshua Sacko

Chimanimani West Constituency — Cde Wilson Maphosa.

Chipinge Central — Cde Raymond Machingura

Chipinge East — Cde Lincoln Dhliwayo.

Chipinge South — Cde Enock Porusingazi

Dangamvura — Cde Clide Jani

Headlands, — Cde Farai Mapfumo

Makoni Central — Cde Shepherd Nyika

Makoni North — Cde Joseph Muwombi

Mutare Central — Cde Esau Mupfumi

Mutare North — Cde Admire Mahachi

Mutare South — Cde Tawanda Dumbarimwe

Mutasa Central — Cde Innocent Benza

Mutasa North — Cde Obey Bvute

Mutasa South — Cde Mishick Mugadza

Nyanga North — Cde Chido Sanyatwe

Musikavanhu-Mutema constituency — Cde Angeline Gata

Nyanga South — Cde Supa Mandiwanzira.

Makoni West — Cde Jenfan Muswere

Senatorial

Buhera — Cde William Mutomba

Chimanimani — CdeThembinkosi Chiororo

Makoni — Cde Shadreck Chipanga and Cde Gandiya

Mutare — Cde Irene Zindi will represent the party in Mutare

Zimunya-Marange — Cde Monica Mutsvangwa

Mutasa-Nyanga — Cde Michael Nyambuya and Cde Hubert Nyanhongo.

Women’s Quota

Buhera — Cde Beauty Muzhingi

Chimanimani — Cde Patricia Kudyande

Chipinge — Cde Eveline Mutwetwa

Mutare — Cde Getrude Mutandi

Mutasa — Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

Nyanga — Cde Theresa Nyapokoto