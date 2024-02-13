  • Today Tue, 13 Feb 2024

Zanu PF prepares for DCC elections

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Zanu PF has begun preparations for District Coordinating Committee elections as part of its restructuring exercise after the term of the current members expired last year.

Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the development this morning in an interview.

“We have started the restructuring of our structures from cell to district level in preparation for the DCC elections because their term of office has expired. Before we conduct elections for the DCCs, we need to ensure that the cells, branches and districts are fully structured,” said Mpofu.
The process, he said has just started.

The National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha, he said, has informed the lower structures through their provinces about the activities which will be completed in the first quarter of the year.

“The dates for conducting the DCC elections will be announced as soon as we have sorted out the lower structures for a proper process to be conducted,” he emphasised.

