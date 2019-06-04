Zanu-PF praises resettlement, people shops

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

ZANU-PF has commended the Government for addressing the issue of illegal settlers in the country and intervening to cushion the public against wanton increases in prices by unscrupulous businesspeople.

In a statement yesterday, the ruling party’s secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, said: “Zanu-PF notes with tremendous satisfaction the manner in which the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement is addressing the issue of illegal settlers of land in the country.”

“Having successfully undertaken the revolutionary fast track land reform exercise, the Party and Government continue to collaborate in the mutual bid to further consolidate gains achieved thus far.

“Challenges are being addressed with compassion and utmost consideration.

He added: “It should be recalled that the land question was at the core of the liberation struggle hence its judicious management is always an issue of prime concern to the Party.

“In view of that reality, the Party through the appropriate arm of Government, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement is satisfied with the current process of rationalisation of the land where all cases of those in need of it are given,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said the continuous refinement of the processes of rationalisation is an indication of the Party and Government’s utmost desire to ensure that the land is at the centre of economic rejuvenation and ultimately its stability.

“It must be emphasised that the economy is agro-driven hence the ongoing scientific recalibration of the agriculture sector is necessary to unlock its potential.”

He commended the Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri and his team for the exceptional work for reorganising and retooling the agricultural sector.

In relation to Government’s intervention on price increases, Ambassador Khaya Moyo said the party completely supported the opening of silo shops which will offer affordable basics to the people.

“The party lends its support to the recent announcement of the pro-people Silo shops initiative which will cushion the public from unwarranted wanton price hikes which have been as a result of predatory market forces and unscrupulous business people,” he said.

“It is hoped that the silo shops which shall be dispersed all over the country at all Grain Marketing Board depots shall usher relief and comfort to our people.

“It is expected that basic commodities will be available at an affordable price for our people both in urban and rural areas.”

Government is conducting a nationwide land reform clean-up exercise, targeting illegal settlers.

The exercise is aimed at ensuring productivity and to stop issues such as environmental degradation.