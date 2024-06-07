Zanu PF postpones National Cell Day

Joseph Madzimure

Zimpapers Politics Hub

The Zanu PF National Cell Day which was scheduled for June 11 has been postponed to allow the completion of the cell restructuring exercise which is currently underway.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha confirmed the development saying a new date for the cell day will be announced once all structures are in place.

The cell day was introduced in 2022 and all party members are expected to attend.

The day will be celebrated annually to strengthen the ruling party’s grassroots, organisational and mass mobilisation units.