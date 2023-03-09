Zanu PF Politburo meets

09 Mar, 2023 - 00:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Zanu PF Politburo meets Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa

The Herald

Herald Reporter 

ZANU PF will hold an ordinary session of the Politburo today, Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

In a statement, Cde Mutsvangwa said the meeting will be held at the Zanu PF headquarters with deputy secretaries also expected to attend.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held on Thursday, 09 March  2023 at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 10am. Please be advised that deputies should also attend

“All members should be seated by 09:45am sharp,” he said.

