Zanu PF politburo meets tomorrow

Joseph Madzimure

Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZANU PF will have a Politburo meeting tomorrow, which will be followed by a Central Committee meeting and the National Consultative Assembly.

The ruling party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa confirmed the meetings in a statement.

“The Secretary General of Zanu PF, Cde Dr Obert Mpofu advises all members that there will be a Politburo meeting tomorrow 26th June, 2024, at 14:00hours at Zanu PF Headquarters,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

The Politburo meeting will be followed by a Central Committee meeting on the 27th of June, 2024 at 10:00hours and a National Consultative Assembly meeting on the 28th of June, 2024 at 10:00hours at the same venue.

“All members to be seated by 13:45hours for the Politburo and 09:45hours for the Central Committee and National Consultative Assembly respectively,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.