Zanu PF Politburo meets

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

ZANU PF will hold its Politburo meeting today which will be followed by a Central Committee meeting tomorrow and the National Consultative Assembly on Friday.

Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa confirmed the meetings in a statement.

“The Secretary General of Zanu PF Cde Dr Obert Mpofu advises all members that there is a Politburo meeting tomorrow June 26th, 2024 at 1400hrs at Zanu PF Headquarters,” he said.

The Politburo meeting will be followed by a Central Committee meeting on June 27th, 2024 at 10am and a National Consultative Assembly meeting on June 28th, 2024 at 10:00hrs at the same venue.

“All members to be seated by 1345hrs for the Politburo and 0945hrs for the Central Committee and National Consultative Assembly respectively,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

The meetings come at a time when Zanu PF has intensified its cell/village restructuring exercise meant to take stock of its membership and recruit new members.

The revamping of cell structures is meant to enhance the revolutionary party’s presence at the grassroots level and ultimately benefit communities.

The restructuring exercise began with the convening of the Provincial Co-ordinating Committee, inter-district and inter branch meetings.