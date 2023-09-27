Zanu PF Politburo, Central Committee meet

Herald

Zanu PF will hold an ordinary session of Politburo and Central Committee meetings tomorrow and Saturday respectively, Secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa has confirmed.

In a statement, Cde Mutsvangwa said the meetings will be held at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare

There is a Politburo meeting tomorrow, September 28, at 2pm at the Zanu PF headquarters. This will be followed by a Central Committee meeting on September 30, at 10am at the same venue.

“All members should be seated exactly 15 minutes before the above stated times,” said Cde Mutsvangwa