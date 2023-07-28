Zanu PF policies turning Zim into a giant

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Zanu PF has championed a resource restitution exercise that has empowered citizens, correcting colonial injustices through the rise of an economically involved African middle class, party spokesperson Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa has said.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said this in an interview with South African television station, Newsroom Africa, which had sought to question the party’s ability to sponsor its election programmes.

Anchor, Xoli Mngambi, had sought to misdirect his viewers by insinuating that the revolutionary party was using State resources to finance its programmes – a position that has been previously advanced by opposition elements in an attempt to malign the ruling party.

Mngambi also bizarrely sought to pass Zimbabwe as a country reeling in abject poverty despite clear evidence that the country is food secure and is experiencing rapid infrastructure development and several other economic development indicators as championed by President Mnangagwa.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa told Mngambi that his views were detached from the realities on the ground where people were basking in the glory of economic development brought about by the Second Republic.

He said Zimbabwe was well on course towards an empowered upper-middle income economy as championed by President Mnangagwa.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said, thanks to President Mnangagwa’s open for business thrust, Zimbabwe under the Second Republic was attracting new capital, including from billionaires who were keen to partake in the development of Zimbabwe.

“Look, Zanu PF is a private citizen of Zimbabwe like any other and if we engage in business its right and proper,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

“And our supporters feel grateful to the party which has empowered them more than any other, unlike in your country where black people still don’t have land, they still cannot trade in minerals like we do because we carried out a resource restitution to our people and we are creating a genuine African middle class aligned to the resources of Zimbabwe.

“This is a revolution which Africa has never seen. Our economy is pumping and is going to be Africa’s fastest growing economy on the continent because of the alignment of the resources to the people.

“So, don’t get surprised if Zanu PF is a rich party, don’t get surprised.”

Mngambi then sought to throw a shed on the governing party with a suggestion that if the economy was on the rise, then why were Zimbabweans still resident in foreign lands and went on to throw an opposition advanced but unfounded figure that up to six million Zimbabweans had left the country.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa explained that labour exports was a result of Zimbabwe’s success where local professionals are sought after all over.

“I don’t know about the figure of six million. . . don’t ascribe figures I never mentioned, you are the one who is mentioning that,” he said.

“What I know is that if a population is educated and is dollar convertible on the global market, it can go into any country (for employment opportunities).

“We take responsibility for Zimbabwe becoming the fastest growing economy on the African continent with billionaires investing in our economy, with new steel plants.

“We are building the largest steel plant in Africa, we are exporting lithium concentrates, we are revamping our railways, we are growing this economy. The World Bank has said so, the IMF is saying so, only you and some bony heads who try to paint Zimbabwe in a certain manner are trying to paint us look like we are a basket case, we are not.

“You can’t read figures, that’s your problem. Come to Zimbabwe and see what’s happening on the ground.”

Zimbabwe is due to hold harmonized elections on August 23 and pollsters are tipping President Mnangagwa and the ruling party to sail through resoundingly.

The usual detractors, as is the norm, are also out to malign the governing party and also going to the extent of undermining the election process.