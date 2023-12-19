Zanu PF partners African museum

Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Minister Chris Mutsvangwa (right) chats with Institute of African Knowledge chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzavazi (left) during a press conference in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Nicholas Bakili

Herald Reporters

Zanu PF will next week sign a memorandum of understanding with the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK) in Chinhoyi to allow the documentation of the history of the Second Chimurenga in digital format.

Addressing a media conference at the Museum of the African Liberation premises in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF national spokesperson and Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa said the signing and implementation of the agreement was a major milestone.

“We are happy to sign this agreement because we believe that here will be a centre for excellence to tell that story,” he said.

“The Politburo sat and deliberated on the agreement. This museum will become the temple of the story of Africa’s epic fight to reassert itself and of which the singular scintillating aspect of that heroism is the story of the Zanla, Zipra and the people of Zimbabwe.”

Safekeeping of history remained key for generations to come.

“It’s an epochal event because the institutionalisation of the memory of a people at war is the most noble and enduring assignment for generations for posterity,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

“When we hear of the Greeks, Romans, Persians, when we hear of Tshaka, when you hear of Mohammed, these are the epic stories which fashion a people.”

INSTAK chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi said preparations for the signing ceremony were already underway in Chinhoyi.

“The memorandum of understanding will be signed on 28 December in Chinhoyi, as the cradle of the liberation struggle, the Second Chimurenga war itself,” he said.

“It is a very appropriate and symbolic place and now preparations are underway and come 1 January, we hit the ground running. We will now be ensuring that the story follows the young people. INSTAK is not the owner of the project, but the project started with you and your colleagues in the bush. So, this is a continuation, but in the sense of the Fourth Chimurenga (Chimurenga Chepfungwa) which is educational and cultural.”

Ambassador Muzawazi promised to fully implement the documentation, digitisation and publicity initiatives while collaborating closely with Zanu PF.

“With the leadership that we have both in Zanu PF and in INSTAK, we are going to do very well on this one,” Ambassador Muzawazi said.