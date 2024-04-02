Zanu PF optimistic of victory in two Harare polls

In an interview yesterday, Cde Bimha said the electorate will always vote for Zanu PF candidates to consolidate the ongoing developmental gains under the Second Republic.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

ZANU PF is expecting an emphatic victory in the upcoming pair of Harare Parliamentary by-elections, the party’s National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, has said.

There are two parliamentary by-elections in Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies while voting takes place this weekend for councillors in Kwekwe Ward 3 and Lupane Ward 13.

Zanu PF has so far won the bulk of by-elections held across the country since last August’s harmonised general elections.

“As a party we are always ready for any eventualities,” he said. “Our campaign trail is always in motion. Once the nomination is done we are ready to go.”

The Second Republic, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, continues to make milestones in terms of socio-economic development of the country as evidenced by successful projects such as the Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) plant that is nearing completion, the Lake Gwayi-Shangani construction which is nearly halfway through, the Kunzvi Dam which is under construction, and Chivhu and Marovanyati dams that have been completed and are now supporting agriculture.

Cde Bimha said it was high time that all people voted for Zanu PF candidates as they represent a party that understands their needs.

Zanu PF has already conducted its primary elections to elect candidates to represent the party in the by-elections.

“We believe that as a party, we are going to win the National Assembly by-elections on April 27. Yes, we had primary elections and we had winners and now it’s time to put that behind us.

“The candidates are now carrying the Zanu PF name and that’s the most important thing,” he said.

Cde Bimha called on party members to work hard and build a strong party, instead of canvassing for personal gain.

Zanu PF candidate for Harare East constituency, Cde Kelvin Mutimbanyoka, has pledged to transform the lives of people in the constituency once voted into office during by-elections set for April 27.

Cde Mutimbanyoka said he was working towards ensuring access to clean water, providing affordable health facilities, rehabilitation of roads and paying school fees for the underprivileged.

In an interview on the sidelines of a Zanu PF district meeting in Harare East Constituency yesterday, Cde Mutimbanyoka said Zanu PF will deliver all its promises to the people.

He said there are a number of projects lined-up in the constituency aimed at improving the lives of people.

“We met with top six district party leaders from each district from the seven districts to strategise on how we can get the seat from the opposition.

“This time we will not leave any stone unturned. The area was neglected for years due to maladministration by representatives from opposition factions. We want progress in the area,” he said.

“We will drill five boreholes each at Support Unit Police Camp and Chikurubi Maximum Prison. We want to ensure the two areas have access to clean water,” he said.

Cde Mutimbanyoka said he will rehabilitate some roads that are in bad shape for easy access to new settlements and smooth flow of traffic.

Those without national identity cards will be supported to get them so that everyone of voting age can cast their ballots.

Cde Mutimbanyoka will battle it out with Ms Ropafadzo Cynthia Cheza, an independent candidate.

In Mt Pleasant Constituency, Cde George Mashavave of Zanu PF will battle it out with independent candidates Mr Naison Mamutse and Mr Brian Ticky. Mr Mamutse is seen as a proxy of former CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa.

The two parliamentary seats fell vacant following the resignations of Ms Fadzai Mahere (Mt Pleasant) and Mr Rusty Markham (Harare East).

Both had been elected on a CCC ticket but elected to resign in solidarity with Mr Chamisa who had lost control of the party after being elbowed out by CCC interim secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.

Mr Tshabangu appeared to be backed by a group of disgruntled powerful opposition figures who felt betrayed by Mr Chamisa after he dumped his former colleagues in favour of young people who did his bidding.