‘Zanu PF only game in town in Masvingo’

George Maponga in Masvingo

Masvingo residents have been exhorted to resoundingly vote for Zanu PF in the August 23 harmonised elections as the revolutionary party under the second republic has embarked on game-changing projects that have primed the ancient city towards world class status by 2030.

The ruling party’s Masvingo Urban National Assembly candidate in the coming elections Cde Wellington Mawende told residents and journalists that Zanu PF is the only game in town.

Under President Mnangagwa’s tutelage of the party, the city has undergone a positive metamorphosis owing to several infrastructural projects.

Speaking during a public debate featuring candidates from other political parties who are eyeing the Masvingo Urban National Assembly seat that was organised by a local publication Tell Zimbabwe, Cde Mawende exhorted the ruling party for steering the devolution programme that has seen repair of roads and construction of clinics.

“The Zanu PF Government under President Mnangagwa has repaired roads under its Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) initiative after the local council and MP (both from the opposition) had neglected the city’s roads. Zanu PF is clearly showing that it’s the only game in town. Thanks to devolution, new schools and a medical centre (Runyararo North West) were built and are now open to the public,” said Cde Mawende.

“Zanu PF also foresaw the problem of overcrowding in the city and opened a new residential area (Victoria Ranch) where more than 12 000 new houses were built to ease the housing backlog. Credit should go to President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF because the opposition-dominated city council has been sleeping on the wheel.”

Cde Mawende, who is currently the Masvingo City deputy mayor vowed to entrench development if voted MP on August 23.

He also rapped the opposition-dominated Masvingo City Council and the opposition for failing to assist victims of a fire that destroyed Chitima Market, which is a source of livelihood for hundreds of informal traders.

Lawyer Mr Martin Mureri who is also vying for the Masvingo Urban seat on a CCC ticket, rebutted the claims by Cde Mawende saying it is the duty of central government to make sure traders have insurance to cover them in the event of a disaster like the one that occurred at Chitima Market.

Mr Mureri expressed optimism of helping the opposition to retain the Masvingo Urban city on August 23.

Masvingo Mayor Mr Collen Maboke, who is contesting the Masvingo Urban seat as an independent candidate said he deserved to be elected MP, claiming a good showing during his five-year stint as mayor.

He claimed credit for devolution projects funded by central government saying the local authority was also chipping in financially to complete some of the projects like schools and clinics.

Residents and journalists took the three aspiring Masvingo Urban MPs to task over chronic water challenges in the city and failure to collect refuse.

Others were unhappy that none of the three candidates had undertaken to push for legislation with a direct bearing on ordinary people’s lives upon election into office on August 23.