Zanu PF on resurgence in urban areas, confident of winning Pelandaba-Tshabalala

The ruling Zanu PF party is confident of winning the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency in the by-election slated for February 3 as it has proved to be gaining popularity in urban areas in previous polls, a senior official has said.

Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha said this during a press briefing in Bulawayo recently where he had visited to drum up support for party candidate and Central Committee member Joseph Tshuma.

The seat fell vacant following the recall of Gift Siziba by CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu on the basis that he had ceased to be a member of the opposition party.

“We are confident of winning the seat resoundingly,” he said.

“Success breeds success. Our province did well in the last by election and it’s an indication that we are on the path to continue doing well.

“So, I am very confident,” said Bimha.

In the last by election held in December, Zanu PF wrestled three parliamentary seats in Bulawayo which were previously held by the CCC, namely Cowdry Park, Nketa and Bulawayo South.

Bimha called on party supporters and affiliates to come out in their numbers to ensure the party candidate wins resoundingly.

He said the victory demonstrates that the revolutionary party is the only party that can deliver the people of Zimbabwe towards the realisation of the national Vision 2030, adding this only be achieved if the party is strong, united has a majority in Parliament.

“Any party will need to have that majority voice in Parliament so that you can make decisions and move with your programmes with speed. So that you can form Government and drive Government programmes. The stronger the party the better. I think this is what we have demonstrated each day that Zanu PF is becoming stronger and stronger,” he said.

“We continue to see new membership coming through affiliates. We continue to see ex-CCC and MDC members coming through our returnees’ programmes to the point that we now have two full time former MDC senior members at Head Office to coordinate the coming on board of former opposition members who are now re-joining Zanu PF.”

The defections en masse from the oppositions is a clear demonstration that Zanu PF is the party for now and the future, he said.

Bimha praised the local leadership for working hard in mobilising support for the party candidate, saying the responsibility to campaign is squarely on the provincial top brass with assistance from other structures such as the Central Committee, Politburo, National Consultative Assembly and Leagues.

“I am happy to report that there is pleasing progress in terms of the work that has already done by the teams that are coordinated by the provincial leadership. It is pleasing as well that there has been working as team putting all efforts together to make sure come February 3, our candidate will romp to victory,” he said. – New Ziana.