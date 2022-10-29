Zanu PF oils systems for 2023

Delegates hold placards inscribed with messages affirming President Mnangagwa as the ruling party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections at the official opening of the Zanu PF 7th National People’s Congress in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Fungi Kwaramba-Political Editor

ZANU PF has put in place the necessary resources and electoral material while all its systems have been oiled to deliver a landslide victory in next year’s harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa has said.

After being unanimously endorsed as the ruling party’s sole presidential candidate for next year’s harmonised elections by the 7th Zanu-PF National People’s Congress in Harare yesterday, the President put his opponents on notice, at the same time promising the electorate that his party would continue delivering on its promises to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle class economy by 2030, in fulfilment of his pledge to deliver “development that leaves no one and no place behind”.

Aptly capturing President Mnangagwa’s policies and philosophies, the Zanu-PF Congress is running under the theme; “Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving no-one and No Place behind”.

The Congress is a culmination of a series of democratic processes that the ruling party has held this year and its convening offers the party yet another platform to renew its commitment to the people.

“Collectively as delegates at this Congress, we pronounce our party’s readiness to yet again win another mandate to govern our beloved mother land, Zimbabwe, during the upcoming 2023 harmonised general elections. Under our watch, Zanu PF will continue to govern this land of our forefathers. Nyika yechipikirwa. Ilizwe labo khokho bethu”.

“Zanu PF is ready. Our systems are oiled. Election materials and resources are in place to mount a roaring campaign for a thunderous victory for our party. The people’s revolution is ongoing and unstoppable. We will continue building a prosperous Zimbabwe and realising transformational achievements for the people of our country, leaving no one and no place behind. Victory is certain,” President Mnangagwa said to thunderous applause from Congress delegates who packed the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

In addition, he said, the revolutionary party remained focused on delivering a higher quality of life for the people regardless of the negative effects of illegal economic sanctions, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the days of the liberation struggle it was about delivering independence, sovereignty and freedom for the people of our motherland, Zimbabwe. This was accomplished in 1980. Zanu PF delivers. Today, we remain focused on delivering a higher quality of life for our people, no matter where they live. Zanu PF has been about the people, it will always be about the people and for the people. We are a mass Party and our people-centred policies, programmes, values and ethos, will always guide us,” President Mnangagwa said.

“As we gather at this historic Congress, we thus renew our commitment to what our Party stands for as encapsulated in the Party Constitution. The blood of the many sons and daughters who lost their lives and limbs for the freedom and independence we are enjoying, emboldens us to strive for the prosperity of our nation. Their lives were not lost in vain. We have our independence, and together we remain determined to defend it. We have our land and together we are making it productive. We have the minerals beneath our land, we are ensuring that these benefit the people of our great country. We have a mission to accomplish; there are lives to improve; communities to develop and a nation to build. This is the focus of Zanu PF now and into the future”.

Indeed, there is every reason for a spring in the ruling party’s step as, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has entered a new and exciting era, reclaiming its position in the comity of nations.

In this regard, the President outlined some of the developments his administration has rolled out in the past five years.

These include:

l Macro-economic stability.

l Containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

l Creating employment, and lifting thousands out of poverty.

l Transforming the Agriculture Sector through programmes such as Pfumvudza, Presidential Import Support Scheme, mechanisation, and climate-proofing agriculture to achieve national food security.

l On course to realising a US$12 billion mining economy by 2023 from US$2.8 billion in 2017.

l Introducing the Commodity Reserve in gold, diamonds and platinum for the first time in 42 years.

l Through engagement and re-engagement the number of airlines to Zimbabwe have shot from only three in 2017 to the present 17.

l Rehabilitation and construction of infrastructure in every corner of the country using our own resources with the Beitbridge-Masvingo-Harare highway being a shining example of local talent.

l Upgrading the energy infrastructure to end power cuts and meet the rapid pace of industrialisation and modernisation.

l Road, dams, schools and clinics being constructed with the signature project being the completion of the Lake Gwayi-Shangani that was conceptualised in 1912 where construction started under the Second Republic.

l Modernisation of ports of entry with the Beitbridge Border Post now the most modern on the continent.

l Zimbabwe is host to the Museum of African Liberation, which is under construction.

Honouring of the country’s heroes and heroines through construction of statues, such as that of Mbuya Nehanda in Harare and Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo in Bulawayo.

“Our revolutionary Party is certainly improving the living conditions of the people of our great country, while enhancing their right to be part of the national development discourse. Chara chimwe hachitswanyi inda. Inkezo iyanikezwana. From Zambezi to Limpopo, Plumtree to Mutare, let us all continue building a prosperous Zimbabwe, leaving no one and no place behind,” President Mnangagwa said.

Further, the Second Republic has created space in the Science and Technology sector, resulting in an unprecedented innovation culture among learners at tertiary institutions under the Education 5.0 model.

This Heritage Based Education 5.0 philosophy is spawning trailblazing inventions and start-ups from innovation hubs and industrial parks established within State Universities. The ripple effects are positively impacting on our rural industrialisation system and quest to realise increased incomes among our grassroots communities.

“In keeping with our mantra of leaving no one and no place behind, similar support will be extended to privately run institutions of higher education, such as Africa University, Solusi University, the Catholic University, Reformed Church University and ZEGU, among others. As the People’s Party, we are creating an enabling environment for the people of Zimbabwe, especially the youth, to realise their full potential. Those with talent will continue to be supported and rewarded.

“The people-centred policies of Zanu PF are propelling sustainable empowerment, wealth creation and inclusivity among the youth and women as well as the disabled,” said the President.