Zanu PF Mash East welcomes poll results

Mashonaland East Province, where ZANU PF won 19 National Assembly seats compared to the CCC’s four, is happy that the revolutionary party won again to continue developing the country for the next five years.

Victor Maphosa-Mashonaland East Bureau

Mashonaland East Province has welcomed the results of the harmonised elections last week, which were won by ZANU PF and President Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF won 136 seats in the National Assembly elections while President Mnangagwa won the presidential election with 52.6 percent of the total vote cast. Mr Nelson Chamisa of CCC received 44 percent while the other contestants got a combined 3,4 percent.

Mashonaland East Province, where ZANU PF won 19 National Assembly seats compared to the CCC’s four, is happy that the revolutionary party won again to continue developing the country for the next five years.

In an interview yesterday, a youth from Marondera, Ms Lovejoy Mwenezi, said: “We are happy with the way these elections were conducted; they were free and fair.

“We worked hard, campaigning for the party and our President Dr ED Mnangagwa. And today, we are happy that the party won.

“We will remain strongly in support of our party and our President. The President is leading us to Canaan. He is a hard working person and a listening one. We will always support him and the Government.”

Another ZANU PF supporter, Mr Leanard Mabvara from Marondera, also thanked the province for voting for the ruling party and President Mnangagwa.

“As a ZANU PF member, I am happy that the party has won. I will always rally behind our President and support his programmes. We have seen a lot of development in this province thanks to the Second Republic under our President,” said Mr Mabvara.

“We are just saying thumbs up to the leadership, and voters who supported our President in this election.

“These elections were peaceful in all our constituencies; we never experienced any form of violence. They were free and fair. We are so happy that we once again won as a party.”

Cde Vimbayi Mutokonyi, the winner in the Marondera East Constituency after polling 15 221 votes, said: “I am very happy we won resoundingly. These elections were fair and the important thing is there was no sign of violence. We now look forward to driving this country into the future together.

“We even call upon those who lost to come on board and work towards building this country. Together we can.”

Mutoko South Constituency incoming legislator Cde Isaac Tasikani, who polled 17 459 votes, said he was happy that people voted for team ZANU PF. Cde Tasikani, who is also the provincial youth chairman for Mashonaland East, said more youths from the province won in several portfolios.

“We won as a team, thanks to those who voted for us; it is their win. Constituencies are theirs and they should not hesitate to tell us what to do.

“We have a good number of youths who won in local authorities, youth quota and also constituencies. So, we thank all those who voted for team ZANU PF and ensured the party under President Mnangagwa won,”he said.