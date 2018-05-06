Zanu-PF manifesto gets thumbs up

A campaign poster for President Mnangagwa on Throgmorton Building in Harare central business district as zanu-pf released its manifesto for the 2018 harmonised elections later this year. — (Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba)

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

The Zanu-PF election manifesto unveiled last week provides a clear roadmap to deliver Zimbabwe from current hardships as the party pushes its agenda of an inclusive, peaceful and united middle income nation, analysts have said.

The party’s 2018 election manifesto unveiled by President Mnangagwa last Friday seeks to promote investment and economic growth in line with his vision to transform Zimbabwe into a middle income country by 2030.

Analysts who spoke to The Herald yesterday said the manifesto’s message had been evaluated under a philosophy applicable to all situations involving persuasion, be it in business, politics and general social interaction.

Harare businessman Mr David Machingaidze said the manifesto was anchored on the strong brand equity of an eminent patriot, President Mnangagwa, describing him as a great leader who had brought a refreshing new culture of servant leadership by boldly leading the charge on socio-economic and political transformation.

“This is a leader who walks the talk while setting the correct tone on the core principles of integrity, diligence and servant leadership,” said Mr Machingaidze.

“Evidence of ethical appeal is the level of confidence that has been generated across the business and investor community, which will buttress a positive macro-economic trajectory.”

The manifesto, Mr Machingaidze said, had a strong logical appeal across the length and breadth of the Zimbabwean electorate.

“It captures a clear roadmap for achievement of macro-economic stabilisation and growth through a balanced approach between broad-based economic empowerment and creation of investor confidence,” he said.

“The manifesto correctly captures the need for re-engagement while retaining the trust and confidence of existing global relationships.

“It also captures entrepreneurship and investment as the key drivers for the acquisition of technological competencies, which will transition the nation from primary production towards value addition and global competitiveness.”

Mr Machingaidze also commended President Mnangagwa for the manifesto, unveiled under the theme “Unite, Fight Corruption, Develop, Re-engage and Create Jobs,” saying harnessing local skills through business incubators and a focus on leap-frogging opportunities in the ICT industry was innovative, pragmatic and inspirational.

He added that the manifesto delivers on the key enablers to address national bread and butter issues.

This, he said, was the best panacea for the challenges the nation faces.

“It is a refreshing, yet potent document which ensures the nation consolidates the gains made so far in broad-based economic empowerment while the ‘open for business’ mantra opens up opportunities for further gains.

“The social agenda is broad and is particularly appealing to special interest groups including the youth, women, veterans of the liberation struggle and other vulnerable groups in society.

“In short, the party manifesto ticks all the boxes as far as being a potent and persuasive document for the electorate. It is on this basis that credible and objective political and economic analysis predicts a landslide victory for the revolutionary party.”

Economist Mr Gilbert Muponda said the Zanu-PF manifesto focused on turning around the economy.

“The focus on industry, agriculture and international community re-engagement is welcome as it seeks to attract FDI into the economy. The liquidity crisis remains a challenge, which should partly be addressed through increased inflows from FDI,” said Mr Muponda.

“The $11 billion investment commitments in the past five months is testimony that Zimbabwe is now an attractive investment destination. The country has been isolated for the last decade and the Manifesto seeks to address this through renewed efforts on re-engaging traditional sources of capital and multinational institutions such as World Bank, IMF and the Paris Club.”

Political analyst Mr Goodwine Mureriwa weighed in saying the Zanu-PF manifesto unlocks the country’s potential that was lying idle under the previous dispensation.

“It is a simple and people-centred manifesto,” said Mr Mureriwa, saying the manifesto was a manifestation of the ideals of the liberation struggle that captures the interests of the old, young and future generations.

Mr Mureriwa said the foreign policy of re-engagement acknowledged a new trajectory to attract global investment.

“Zimbabwe is a centre of attraction as the richest country in terms of mineral wealth per capita, with more than 68 discovered minerals,” he said. “We are open for fair and transparent business. This manifesto covers all. It leaves opposition parties with nothing to offer.”

He said the manifesto guarantees the ruling party victory because it is for sustainable infrastructural development and provision of good health services.

“In short, it offers domestic policies that guarantee productivity and maximisation of value addition and beneficiations,” he said.

Economist Mr Brians Muchemwa said: “Policy consistency and a sober macro-economic management framework are the key to attracting meaningful investment in physical capital with the capacity to bring tangible benefits.

“Political parties, with the full benefit of hindsight on how Zimbabwe has fallen behind over the years, need to promise and commit to fiscal prudence to create an environment where business can create and preserve wealth and in the process provide decent jobs that reduce poverty and inequalities.”

In the manifesto, the revolutionary party pledges to transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030.

The party will focus on rattracting investment to build industries, create jobs, and eradicate the scourge of poverty.

Government is pursuing an annual economic growth rate of 6 percent in the next five years.

Other targets include refining health delivery in line with Sustainable Development Goals by 2023, and delivering 1, 5 million medium-income housing units.