Zanu PF Manicaland revels over ministerial appointments

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zanu PF’s Manicaland Province has hailed President Mnangagwa for making seven ministerial appointments from the province and has pledged to complement Government efforts in pursuing the Vision 2030 development agenda.

In a statement, Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for information and publicity Cde Sam Matema said the province was excited by the confidence shown by President Mnangagwa in appointing eight people from their province.

The eight are Cdes Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Defence)) Monica Mutsvangwa (Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises), Jenfan Muswere (Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services), Advocate Misheck Mugadza (Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution), Joshua Sacco (Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister) and Angeline Gata (Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister). Lieutenant-General (Retired) Mike Nyambuya, who also hails from the province, was elected Senate Deputy President.

Cde Matema said: “The ZANU PF leadership in Manicaland Province is excited and grateful to the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and President and First Secretary of the revolutionary Party ZANU PF, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, for deploying our sons and daughters to Government. As we believe, trust and are convicted to your judgment, wisdom and servant leadership, we thank you with humility for recognising and rewarding the efforts of Manicaland Province in the just ended harmonised elections. We promise to do more and better as we go into the future.”

“We commit, collectively, to continue to collapse on the altar of humility in our service and support of government activities and programmes under your direction, guidance and counsel.”

Cde Matema said as a province, they would continue supporting Government efforts to achieve Vision 2030 anchored on the National Development Strategy 1 and 2.

“We, as the provincial leadership, we thank you for your labour of love and sacrifice in serving and saving our province, taking it higher up the scaffold of sustainable development leaving no one and no place behind as we accelerate towards Vision 2030 with sustainable and life-changing projects crystallising into reality right before our own eyes across the entire province. Indebted! Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo!,” said Cde Matema.

President Mnangagwa, who was Zanu PF presidential candidate was declared winner of the 23 August 2023 harmonised elections after he beat his closest rival Mr Nelson Chamisa of the opposition CCC party.