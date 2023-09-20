Zanu PF Manicaland Province revel over Ministerial appointments

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zanu PF Manicaland province has hailed President Mnangagwa for making eight ministerial appointments drawn from the province and pledged to complement Government efforts in pursuing the Government development agenda in pursuing Vision 2030.

In a statement, Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for information and publicity, Cde Sam Matema said the province was excited by the confidence shown by President Mnangagwa in appointing eight people from their province.

The eight are Cdes Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Defence), Monica Mutsvangwa (Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises), Jenfan Muswere (Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services), Advocate Misheck Mugadza (Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution), Joshua Sacco (Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister), Angeline Gata (Primary and Secondary Education) and Mike Nyambuya (Senate Deputy President).

“The ZANU PF leadership in Manicaland Province is excited and grateful to the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and President and First Secretary of the Revolutionary Party ZANU PF, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, for deploying eight of our sons and daughters to Cabinet. As we believe, trust and are convicted to your judgment, wisdom and servant leadership, we thank you with humility for recognising and rewarding the efforts of Manicaland Province in the just-ended harmonised elections. We promise to do more and better as we go into the future,” said Cde Matema.

“We commit, collectively, to continue to collapse on the altar of humility in our service and support of government activities and programs under your direction, guidance and counsel.”

As a province, Cde Matema said they shall continue supporting Government efforts to achieve Vision 2030 anchored on National Development Strategy 1.

“We, as the Provincial leadership, thank you for your labour of love and sacrifice in serving and saving our Province, taking it higher up the scaffold of sustainable development leaving no one and no place behind as we accelerate towards Vision 2030 with sustainable and life-changing projects crystallising into reality right before our own eyes across the entire Province. Indebted! Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo!,” said Cde Matema.

President Mnangagwa, who was Zanu PF presidential candidate was declared winner of the 23 August 2023 harmonised elections after he beat his closest rival Mr Nelson Chamisa of the Citizen Coalition for Change.