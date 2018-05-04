Zanu-PF launches poll campaign in style

President Mnangagwa hands over keys to one of the vehicles bought for the election campaign to Manicaland provincial chairman Cde Mike Madiro after the launch of the party’s election manifesto in Harare. Looking on is First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF yesterday launched a glittering election campaign for the 2018 harmonised elections where it unveiled its manifesto, regalia, jingles and off-road vehicles for use in voter mobilisation.

The colourful ceremony was held in Harare.

Over 3 500 delegates attended the launch during which the party’s First Secretary and President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa gave a keynote address.

Later, President Mnangagwa received a football jersey inscribed number nine (denoting his role as the Zanu-PF frontman tasked with bagging the Presidency to form the next Government) and a ball from Brazilian football legend Julio Baptista, who arrived in the country on Thursday un­der the Zim­babwe Tourism Author­ity’s sports tourism pro­gramme.

Baptista, who once played for Real Madrid and Arsenal, was accompanied by Laliga’s Africa office director Antonio Baradas. The delegates at the manifesto launch comprised winning candidates in the just ended primary elections, Politburo members and representatives of party organs such as the National Consultative Assembly and Central Committee.

The theme of the manifesto is “Unite, Fight Corruption, Develop, Re-engage and Create Jobs”.

Politburo member and Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya-Moyo led in the unveiling of the regalia, which included wrappers, T-shirts, scarfs and caps.

Another Politburo member and Secretary for Transport Cde July Moyo then unveiled the vehicles, saying they would be distributed to all the 92 party administrative districts, provincial structures and winning candidates.

“The campaigns have started. People need transport. We will give vehicles to all the 92 administrative districts.

“There are seven vehicles that have already been branded that the President will unveil and those to be unveiled today are destined for Manicaland.

“Another batch of cars is for winning candidates. There are 210 of them,” said Cde Moyo.

Roads leading to the venue of the launch were branded with green banners among other party colours, including the auditorium. The event was punctuated with entertainment from the Police Band that produced a scintillating performance as they belted out popular songs from Alick Macheso and Jah Prayzah.

Some party supporters notably Cde Abigail Damasane and Joseph Chinotimba could be seen on the dance floor.

The event started mid-morning with a devotion from Zion Christian Church leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi.

New campaign jingles were also played to the delight of the delegates.

Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu then welcomed delegates.

He said the manifesto had so far been translated into English, Shona, Ndebele and Kalanga.

“The process of translating the document into the remaining languages will be completed soon,” said Dr Mpofu.

Cde Khaya-Moyo led his team in parading the party regalia before Cde July Moyo took over to speak about campaign vehicles.

Zanu-PF National Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri delivered a vote of thanks on behalf of Vice President Kembo Mohadi, whom she said was not feeling well.