Zanu PF launches election campaign today

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the launch of the Zanu PF 2023 harmonised elections campaign by President Mnangagwa at Mutema High School in Chipinge District today. — Picture: Tinai Nyadzayo

Wallace Ruzvidzo and Ray Bande

The ruling Zanu PF party will today officially launch its 2023 election campaign in Chipinge, home to one of its founding fathers, Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole, who was recently conferred National Hero status posthumously as President Mnangagwa’s administration continues on its reconciliation trajectory.

The launch is well in tandem with the President’s decentralisation of significant events pursuant to the Second Republic’s “leaving no one and no place behind” policy.

Historically, Chipinge provided passage to liberation struggle fighters into the south-eastern operational sectors and continues to be an important part of Government’s developmental blueprint with several projects underway there.

“Activities and programmes of the party must be where the people are,” said President Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, told The Herald yesterday that all was set for the launch.

“We will be launching the party’s election campaign in Chipinge and we are in the process of making sure everything is in order. We will be going there to assess the situation on the ground.

“Indications so far are that everyone is raring to go and all provinces in the country are preparing to attend the campaign launch on Saturday”.

Cde Bimha said indications were pointing at the election campaign launch’s resounding success on the back of enthusiasm by the ruling party’s rank and file.

“There is a lot of excitement, people are very excited about this and from the looks of things we think it is going to be a very successful launch,” he said.

By yesterday afternoon, Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza, said preparations for the launch were 90 percent complete.

Cde Mukodza said the hosting province had put in place enough amenities to ensure a successful event.

He said the day had come for the country and international community at large to witness the support and respect that President Mnangagwa commands across the length and breadth of the country.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Sam Matema, said the province was ready to welcome the huge crowd that was going to throng Musikavanhu-Mutema constituency in Chipinge.

“As a province, we are excited to host the President and First Secretary of the revolutionary party Zanu PF, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, in as many months, during the launch of a defining and history-making party process, the election campaign launch.

“Musikavanhu-Mutema Constituency is expected to receive a bumper crowd of at least 30 000 party cadres on Saturday the 24th of June 2023 drawn chiefly from Chipinge District,” he said.

Cde Matema said the campaign launch signalled the laying of the party’s foundation ahead of election day on August 23.

President Mnangagwa, he said, continued to usher the party towards its undisputed victory.

“On Saturday 24 June 2023, the President and First Secretary of the collosal Party, Zanu PF, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, will lay a foundation upon which the 23 August 2023 election bid will be built. Upon that foundation and upon that rock, the path to a landslide electoral victory for Zanu PF will be cleared.

“The election campaign launch speaks to the inherent order and discipline that finds residence and expression in the party structures and processes. We are very clear in terms of our intentions and direction of travel,” he said.

Cde Matema said unlike the opposition, Zanu PF had order and purpose.

“This clarity, attention to detail and respect of party structures is what is in short supply in the opposition ranks, and predictably, is the albatross on their political necks with the 2023 harmonised elections beckoning,” he said.

Senior ruling party officials visited the venue at Mutema Secondary School to get an update on preparations ahead of today’s event including, among others, Cdes Bimha, July Moyo and Patrick Chinamasa.

The main stage, tents and seats for attendees, parking space, Lax three phase PA system, 50 MB/s internet connectivity and mobile toilets were already in place yesterday.

Zanu PF House of Assembly constituency member for Mutema-Musikavanhu Cde Angeline Gata echoed Cde Mukodza’s sentiments saying the local community was anxiously waiting for the big event.

“It is not everyday that you get to have such an event in your area. This is the feeling among most of our people who are itching to see and hear their President speaking before them. We have done more than enough mobilisation in local communities and we have no doubt that Chipinge as a district and Mutema-Musikavanhu as a constituency will play its part in getting the five million votes for President Mnangagwa,” she said.

Those expected to attend, he said, are Politburo, Central Committee, National Consultative, provincial members and all winning and losing candidates.