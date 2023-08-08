Zanu PF lauds media for telling the Zimbabwean elections story

Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Cde Constantino Chiwenga greets cheering supporters during a rally at Masekai Secondary School in Bikita East yesterday.

George Maponga and Thupeyo Muleya

The ruling Zanu PF party has thanked the media for accurately telling Zimbabwe’s elections story urging Zimbabweans to vote for President Mnangagwa in the August 23 harmonised polls to enable him finish his mission of transforming the country into an empowered upper middle income society by 2030.

Vice President and Zanu PF Second Secretary Cde Constantino Chiwenga yesterday said President Mnangagwa had successfully pivoted the country towards Vision 2030 with various signature projects being rolled out around the country by the Second Republic.

Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters at Masekai Secondary School in Bikita East to drum up support for the ruling party ahead of this month’s general elections, Cde Chiwenga said the ballot box was a new battle front in the fight to make sure Zimbabweans controlled their resources and were masters of their own destiny.

The Second Republic had already rolled out signature projects in spheres like agriculture, mining with more resources being poured into infrastructure development under devolution to make sure no place and no one was left behind as Zimbabwe gravitated towards Vision 2030.

“I want to appeal to you to vote for President Mnangagwa in elections that are now only 16 days away on August 23 so that our President completes his mission of making Zimbabwe an upper middle income society by 2030 in line with the ‘leaving no one and no place behind’ philosophy. I urge you to vote for our President and our legislators and councillors so that we can continue building and developing the country in the manner we see fit using our own resources that God gave us,’’ said Vice President Chiwenga.

“What President Mnangagwa is saying is that by 2030, he would have completely eradicated hunger and every household in this country should be food secure and have access to clean running water and be able to run smallholder irrigation gardens.

“We have also rolled out Presidential Poultry and Goat Schemes to make sure that households especially in rural areas are catered for in terms of nutrition and disposable incomes.’’

He said President Mnangagwa’s dream was to make every Zimbabwean, irrespective of location, food secure saying even communities in arid regions were supposed to be self sufficient in traditional grains production.

The Second Republic was also building dams, clinics, upgrading roads and clinics mainly via devolution to make sure development covered all corners of Zimbabwe.

“The President is saying no one and no place should be left behind in terms of development so we must go out in large numbers and make sure we retain President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in office.

“After all Zanu PF is unstoppable and no one will be able to stop the ruling party’s train from speeding to victory on August 23 with our leader President Mnangagwa as the head of that train.’’

He reminded Zimbabweans of the huge sacrifices that were made by the nation’s gallant sons and daughters to liberate the country from colonial tyranny saying only Zimbabweans had the right to determine their destiny and rule their country in whatever manner they deemed fit.

‘’The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa is electrifying schools and building news ones so that no learners walks for more than 5km to school. We want our learners to prioritise STEM (Science,Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects so that they develop ingenuity to exploit our resources to grow our economy.’’

In Bikita clinics such as Mupamaonde and Budzi had been constructed by the Second Republic to improve access to health facilities by people in the district while roads such as Chikuku-Chirohwe and Gedhe Maranganyika-Chirohwe had also been been rehabilitated.

The Vice President said a vocational training centre was earmarked for Bikita to teach various courses such as carpentry and welding.

Liberation struggle luminaries such as the late Cde John Mayowe and Retired Major General James Murozvi were born in Bikita which placed the district at the top of areas that had a historical significance in the struggle for Zimbabwe.

He brought a borehole drilling machine that was drilling a borehole at Masekai Secondary as he addressed the rally to ease water challenges in the area

Full story on: www.herald.co.zw

Vice President Chiwenga also ordered that another borehole be immediately drilled for Mr Mike Tirivaviri Masuka of Chimene village under Chief Mazungunye who fathered 113 children and has more than 12 wives.

Mr Masuka, who is a member of the Johane Marange church, says 65 of his children were now eligible to vote and would cast their ballots on August 23.

He expressed gratitude to the Zanu PF government for the borehole and said he wantedto use the water to venture into horticulture on his 4-hectare plot.

Before his address Vice President Chiwengwa was introduced to the ruling party parliamentary and council candidates led by Bikita East aspiring MP Cde Court Zevezai.

In his remarks at the rally Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa announced before the Vice President that former MDC Bikita East MP Mr Edmore Marima had defected to Zanu PF.

In Beitbridge, Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi commended the local media for reporting factually on the ongoing electoral process.

He said the media had so far done well in telling the real Zimbabwean story concerning the elections since the start of the campaigns.

Cde Mohadi said it was also critical for Zimbabweans to keep maintaining peace in the period before, during and after the elections.

He made the remarks recently while addressing a campaign rally at a packed Dulilvhadzimu stadium in Beitbridge.

“As the party and the ruling government, we extend our gratitude to the media for factually telling the story of our elections since we started campaigns,” he said.

“I want to encourage you to keep up the good work. At the same time, we wish that our supporters and every Zimbabwean maintains this calmness and peace before, during and after elections.

“Our expectation is that on 23 August, we will go all out in our numbers and vote for our President Mnangagwa and his team for a fresh mandate”.

Cde Mohadi also warned Zimbabweans against voting for inept opposition parties in urban councils saying they had failed dismally to deliver on people centred services.

“As Zanu PF, we expect you to use your vote wisely, especially our first time voters. Already, we have been given a lead courtesy of the confusion in the opposition’s camp.

“President Mnangagwa, is the only leader with a known vision and it is because of that that we urge you to vote for our party,” said Cde Mohadi

The Second Republic had carried out massive infrastructure development projects including dams and roads construction using locally available resources.

Some major projects included the upgrading of the Robert Mugabe International Airport and the modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post at a cost of US$300 million.