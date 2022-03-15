Zanu PF Kuwadzana West candidate hosts sports tournament

Zanu PF Kuwadzana West candidate hosts sports tournament

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Zanu PF Kuwadzana West Constituency candidate Cde Betty Nhambu Kaseke has hosted a sports tournament drawing multitudes of people from all walks of life at Kuwadzana 6 Grounds in Harare.

Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire was the guest of honour at the event hosting various games including soccer, netball, sack race, egg race and bucket race.

It was a hive of activities at the tournament with the women engaged in activities like the sack race while boys played soccer.

