‘Zanu PF is life’ say party supporters

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is welcomed by Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa soon after arriving at St Theresa High School in Makoni West.

Mukudzei Chingwere in Rusape

The ruling Zanu PF party supporters in Rusape say the revolutionary party’s secrets that endear them to it are its rich history that delivered independence; the manner in which it champions development and attends to their expectations.

These, the supporters said, form the basis of their unbreakable bond with the party.

Thousands of supporters are gathered for a rally set to be addressed by Vice president Dr Constantino Chiwenga at St Theresa High School in Makoni West constituency.

National political commissar Cde Mike Bimha said the party will share the journey it has travelled, the development it is working on and its plans after the August 23 harmonised elections.

Pollsters are tipping the ruling party and President Mnangagwa for victory on the back of the development he has championed in line with Vision 2030.

In separate interviews at the venue ahead of the rally, supporters declared their unflinching loyalty to the revolutionary party and said they are ready to deliver a thumping victory for President Mnangagwa and the rest of party candidates on August 23.

Cde Lydia Mudyiwa said Zanu PF is, “a party entrenched in our history. I was born in Zanu PF, became a war collaborator and helped deliver independence while working in Zanu PF. Today we are working on the land as resettled farmers.

“We are getting Government support through programmes such as Pfumvudza. So, how can I consider any fly-by-night party? I have taught all my children that Zanu PF is the party of yesterday, today and tomorrow and we will all continue to vote for it,” said Cde Mudyiwa.

Her sentiments were echoed by Cde Joyce Bukuta who said Zanu PF lived by its word.

“Zanu PF brought us the independence that we treasure and enjoy today. It’s the party that brought us the land reform. Our roads are being rehabilitated, dams are being constructed. In farms, we are getting support. How can we not love such a party?” said Cde Bukuta.

Cde Jacqueline Nyagomo said Zanu PF is a party that prioritises people’s needs thus, it continues to stay relevant in people’s lives.

“Zanu PF is a party that prioritises people’s wishes and aspirations. It is a party that fulfils its promises,” she said.

Cde Edgar Chihuri said: “We love Zanu PF because it’s a party we grew up in. It’s our political home. Some of the things we love about the party include the manner in which it develops our infrastructure like roads and the construction of dams.”