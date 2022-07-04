Zanu PF intensifies voter mobilisation drive

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

The Zanu PF Mashonaland West leadership yesterday resolved to intensify the implementation of the party’s outstanding strategies to ensure a resounding victory in the 2023 harmonised elections.

The party has indicated that it will hold a cell verification day on the last weekend of every month, so as to continuously check on the numbers.

The resolution by the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) was announced by the party’s provincial chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, to Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) members at Mazvikadei Resort yesterday.

Cde Mliswa-Chikoka said the province was heightening the call by the party to declare June 11 as cell verification day.

“The province has 10 640 cells and each cell should come up with a report after the verification day and we were given guidelines to follow,” she said.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka deplored how cell chairmen had taken long to submit the June 11 Cell Verification Day reports to the party’s commissariat department, which she said was derailing the party’s efforts.

She called on party members to be united and work for the party in mobilising more new voters ahead of the forthcoming elections.

In his remarks, Zanu PF politburo member and Secretary for Science and Technology, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, said the province conducted the recently held Cell Verification Day poorly.

“The decision by PEC to have the province have cell verification day meetings every month is welcome as this will help us mobilise better and encourage each other to vote,” he said.

“The province currently has 532 000 members in cell structures and under the current Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) voter registration blitz, we are now third in the country.

“As leaders, let’s work together and attend cell meetings.”

Zanu PF won 18 out of the 22 constituencies in the province in 2018 with only Kadoma, Chinhoyi, Norton and Kariba going to the opposition.

Cde Ziyambi, who castigated the abuse of social media by some cadres, warned party members against attacking those in leadership positions.

The party’s war veterans and the Women’s League have started rolling out programmes to mobilise voters ahead of the targeted five million votes.