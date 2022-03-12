ZANU PF intensifies campaign rallies

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

ZANU PF has intensified its campaign rallies in Harare ahead of the forthcoming March 26 local authority and legislative by-elections with a number of programmes lined up to address the needs of the people and propel the party to victory.

The ruling party said inept councillors and National Assembly members from the opposition had led to the decay in the capital over the past 20 years and must be booted out to improve service delivery.

The Second Republic under the astute leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has a vision of an upper middle-income society by 2030.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters at Domboramwari party offices in Epworth Zanu PF Politburo member and Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Cde Oliver Chidau said President Mnangagwa had drawn up a number of programmes that would get the country to Vision 2030.

“Let’s vote for the party with sound policies. Epworth is lagging behind in terms of development. We want to ensure development takes place in this area. We are working towards decentralising services to the people to reduce congestion in Harare. We are proposing to provide commercial centres and industries here in Epworth to ensure development in the area.

“The same service that you get in Harare must be obtainable in Epworth. The quality of life that you get in Harare must also be obtainable in Epworth,’’ he said.

He urged residents to vote for Zanu PF MPs and councillors to arrest years of deterioration in infrastructure and service delivery in Epworth adding that Government would give title deeds and regularise informal settlements such as Epworth after a geo-mapping exercise to facilitate the process.

Speaking at the same rally, Zanu PF Secretary for War veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya said: “ Zanu PF will reclaim the seat from MDC formations. The opposition party failed to deliver the promises they made to the people in the 2018 campaign period.

“The message here is only through the ballot, only through democratic means, that we are able to return the political power in Epworth.

Zanu PF Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said the campaign trail for the March 26 by-elections was going on well.

“Today, we are here in Epworth campaigning for our candidate Cde Zalera Makari and two councillors. We are certain that Zanu PF will emerge victorious.

“The numbers are on our side. Our party structures have an excess of 46 000 members against registered voters of 71 000.

“So we are delighted. This was a successful rally. Victory for Zanu PF is certain come March 26.”

Cde Emmanuel Mahachi, who is Harare’s provincial youth chairman said youths, as the vanguard of the party, should come out in their numbers to vote for the party’s candidates.

“We should guard our territory jealously by voting for Zanu PF come March 26. Zanu PF is the only party with sound policies which are meant empower the youths,” said Cde Mahachi. Zanu PF acting Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau donated football and netball kits to the youths to promote sporting activities in Epworth.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF Harare province has expelled the former Secretary for Administration for Garwe district Mr Innocent Hazvina and Lovemore Machipisa, former vice chairman for Chaminuka district in Epworth, for registering to contest as independent candidates for Epworth constituency and ward 4 Epworth local authority respectively