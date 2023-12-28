Zanu PF, Instak sign MOU

Herald Reporter

The ruling Zanu PF party has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Institute of African Knowledge which will go a long way in promoting, protecting and preserving the legacy of the revolution.

Through the historic signing ceremony done at Chinhoyi Caves, the Zanu PF will be the link point for other sister liberation movements to share their history.

Zanu PF acting Secretary General Cde Patrick Chinamasa and Instak board chairperson Professor Mubako signed on behalf of their institutions.

Cde Chinamasa said this is a historic understanding between Instak and the revolutionary party Zanu PF.

“We will use this partnership to document the history of the liberation and digitise it for future generations and preserve our history,” he said.

Prof Mubako said Zanu PF was among the seven or so liberation movements in Africa which has a deep liberation history.

“It was in recognition that we would not collect data or talk about the revolution without talking with the political parties that fought for the liberation struggles.

“Through Zanu PF we will partner with other regional revolutionary parties to safeguard our history and preserve it for generations to come,” he said.

Instak chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi said the documentation and digitisation of the revolution should be given great importance.

“Now that we have signed the agreement, the second step is implementation with ballistic speed.

“The experts will be involved in this ongoing process so that we document well the history that is still in the people and not in records. We will make sure that we will not lose our memory which is our history.

“We will also mobilise the provincial museums to bring the necessary artifacts for preservation at the national liberation museum,” he said.