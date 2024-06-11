Zanu PF holds meetings on restructuring of cells

Joseph Madzimure Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZANU PF held its inter-district meetings over the weekend to discuss and relay information relating to the cell restructuring exercise that is currently underway.

The restructuring process began during the weekend of June 1-2 with the convening of Provincial Coordinating Committee meetings across the country.

The provincial executive and Politburo members addressed inter-district meetings across the country to educate district officials on the need to come up with sound and effective cell registers.

In Zone, 6, vice chairman for Harare Province, Cde Ephraim Fundukwa addressed an inter-district meeting in Mbare and Jecksus Grounds in Retreat where he emphasized the need to come up with authentic cell registers.

Zanu PF District executive members attended the meeting.

“As the revolutionary party, we need to work in unison and come up with proper cell registers,” he said.

“We need to create a database of credible and authentic cell and village structures. The exercise will be followed by the computerisation of authenticated cells/villages and subsequently the creation of a reliable voters roll and party membership register.”

He indicated that all party members registered in the cell/village registers are captured in the membership database.

“We expect district members to cascade the information down to the lower level, which is the branch. The branch will inform the cell structures about the exercise and how it is going to be conducted,” said Cde Fundukwa.

The exercise to restructure party cells and villages is being carried out in fulfilment of the party Constitution, Article 16, Section (211) which states that members of cell/village shall hold office for a period of one year.

This programme will be comprehensive and inclusive as it aims to accommodate anyone willing to join the party.

The exercise, he said, offers an opportunity for all members joining the party under the Ekhaya/Returnees programme to be formally integrated into the cell and village.

In Bulawayo, Zanu PF Politburo member, Cde Elfas Mashava addressed an inter-district meeting at Bellevue Recreation Club where he encouraged party members to work as a team towards attaining Vision 2030 and respect one another in order to attain results.

The inter district meeting’s objective was to address the need for cell restructuring in a circular issued by the National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha.

The party has laid out a detailed sequence of events that will guide the restructuring exercise.

He emphasized the importance of cell restructuring in enhancing the party’s overall performance.

“The current cell structures will be dissolved and any member who will be found falsifying cell registers will go through a disciplinary committee,” he said.

By revamping its cell structure, the party aims to enhance its presence at the grassroots level, ultimately benefiting the community and advancing its political objectives.

In Mashonaland West Province, Zanu PF provincial youth league chairman, Cde Tapiwa Masenda who addressed an inter-district meeting in Kariba Urban urged members to abide by the party directive to go and conduct cell and village registration.

The Provincial Coordinating Committee members deployed senior Zanu PF officials to address inter-districts on 8 and 9 June to inform district members about Phase 1 of the cell restructuring exercise.

Nationwide inter-branch meetings to be held on 15 and 16 June will follow the inter-district meetings.

The actual restructuring should then effectively begin on June 17 and end on July 17.