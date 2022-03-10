Zanu PF Harare Ward 16 candidate Zinzombe pledges improved service delivery

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF Ward 16 candidate in Harare Cde Josh Zinzombe covering Mabelreign, Sanganayi, Westlea and Madokero has promised massive improvement in service delivery after successive corrupt opposition councillors proved to be incompetent over the past two decades.

He pledged to ensure that refuse will be timeously be collected to stop the loads of uncollected garbage that are piling at street corners in all parts of the ward.

Cde Zinzombe also promised to ensure that ageing trees along the roads are pruned.

“There have been numerous accidents and incidents where trees have fallen on cars and overhead electricity lines causing prolonged blackouts along Sherwood Road in Mabelreign,” he said.

Cde Zinzombe said he would work hard to have roads repaired through Government’s Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme.

He also said will ensure that funds disbursed by the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) to council for the purposes of road rehabilitation are utilised for their purpose timeously and would hold the council to account.

“I have already assisted in the setting up of the hardware market at Mabelreign Shops with plans to have similar structures at Sanganayi, Westlea and Madokero.

“This is in fulfilment of President Mnangagwa’s pledge to initiate development that leaves no one and no place behind,” he said.