Zanu PF flexes muscles, ground game impressive

Nduduzo Tshuma

Zimpapers Elections Desk

AN undeniable fact ahead of the August 23 harmonised elections is that the ruling Zanu PF has so far been the most visible and active party drumming up support ahead of the polls which analysts say will guarantee them an easy victory.

Since the proclamation of the election date by President Mnangagwa on May 30, Zanu PF launched its campaign trail in Manicaland which was followed by a series of campaigns with President Mnangagwa presiding over provincial star rallies.

Through the star rallies, Zanu PF has not only flexed its muscles in terms of its mobilisation prowess, but has given the greatest indication so far by any political party that they are gunning for a majority vote in the national polls.

Also, going to the elections, Zanu PF enjoys a lead of 92 council seats nationwide and in the Bulawayo Provincial Council after opposition parties failed to file nomination papers for the seats.

Outside the star rallies, senior party members including President Mnangagwa’s deputies Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri and secretary-general Dr Obert Mpofu have addressed rallies around the country during the week, and have covered most parts of the country.

Owing to Zanu PF’s well-oiled machinery and the Second Republic’s development agenda guided by the philosophy of “Leaving no one and no place behind,” President Mnangagwa has expressed confidence in the ruling party’s victory.

“Zanu PF is a people’s party; a party by the people, a party for the people. We are the party that brought independence through a protracted liberation struggle.

“It was not an easy road from the First Chimurenga, Umvukela to the Second and Third Chimurenga,”

“On 23 August sifuna ukuthi sivote sivotela iZanu-PF. Siwine ngodumo. Zanu-PF has been winning, it will win, it won yesterday, it won today, it will win tomorrow, it will continue winning and Zanu-PF is unstoppable

“Zanu PF’s signature is that we deliver, we deliver and deliver. The opposition talks in the morning, talks in the afternoon, and talks in the evening, but Zanu PF is about action, action, and action and thus we deliver. Zanu-PF is all about delivering,” said the President as he addressed a Bulawayo provincial star rally last week.

On the other hand, the main opposition, the CCC, led by Mr Nelson Chamisa is in sixes and sevens.

Mr Chamisa has been battling internal strife after a chaotic candidate selection that saw party stalwarts such as Mr Tendai Biti and Professor Welshman Ncube falling by the wayside.

While there was widespread coverage of Mr Chamisa’s move to block Mr Biti from contesting the Harare East, the CCC leader is said to have secretly removed Prof Ncube from the party’s Senate list completing his long-held mission to get rid of the two.

At the formation of CCC, insiders indicated that Mr Chamisa wanted to get rid of Mr Biti and Prof Ncube as he felt they “belonged to the Mr Morgan Tsvangirai era” and had no place in his party as he moved to consolidate control.

They also said, which has come to pass, CCC would not hold their elective congress before the 2023 polls so that Mr Chamisa would avoid the election of Prof Ncube and Mr Biti as his deputies. The plan, insiders said, was for Mr Chamisa to get rid of the two after the polls so that it wouldn’t affect the party’s performance in the polls.

However, as things stand, the horses have bolted.

Perhaps, this is the only objective Mr Chamisa has successfully achieved from his “strategic ambiguity” approach to the 2023 polls, that in the midst of the chaos he created, he found an opportunity to get rid of Mr Biti and Prof Ncube.

Besides that, the CCC has been rocked by chaos as witnessed during the filing of nomination papers at the Nomination Court.

After that, the candidates have been forced to extend the begging bowls looking for money to run their respective campaigns after they were told that each should fund their own campaigns throwing their campaign into disarray.

Other opposition political parties have also failed to match the hype created by Zanu PF ahead of the elections.

Political analyst Mr Teddy Ncube said Zanu PF’s consistent efforts in holding rallies at different places mid-week and on weekends demonstrate their commitment to engaging with the electorate and effectively spreading their political message.

Critically, Mr Ncube said the Zanu PF campaign would contribute to the party garnering majority votes in the harmonised elections on August 23.

“As a political scientist who is trained to understand what or how a good campaign looks like, I must commend Zanu PF for their proactive and visible approach in drumming up support ahead of the upcoming polls,” said Mr Ncube.

“Visibility plays a crucial role in political campaigns, as it allows parties to connect with voters and showcase their agenda and achievements. Zanu PF’s active presence in the public sphere provides them with a unique opportunity to engage directly with the people, understand their concerns, and communicate their policies and plans for the future.”

By holding rallies at various locations, Mr Ncube said, Zanu PF not only demonstrated their commitment to reaching every corner of the country but also ensured that their message was heard by a wide range of voters.

“This visibility allows the party to showcase its achievements, highlight its commitment to national development, and address any concerns or criticisms that may arise during the campaign period.

“Furthermore, the visibility and active campaign strategy of Zanu PF can significantly contribute to their ability to garner majority votes on August 23,” said Mr Ncube.

“By maintaining a consistent presence, the party can reinforce their message, build trust with the electorate, and solidify their support base. Additionally, the visibility also serves to rally party members and supporters, creating a sense of enthusiasm and momentum that can translate into increased voter turnout and support.”

One of the candidates duly elected in the Bulawayo Provincial Council Cde Mlungisi Moyo said the failure of CCC to field candidates in the city has shown that they are a disorganised party.

“They failed totally to field in the provincial council, clearly, these are people not motivated by delivering quality service to the people. It is people who are focused on self-aggrandisement through focusing on positions where they can benefit,” said Cde Moyo.

“If they had Bulawayo at heart, they would have known the importance of having a provincial council more so in the face of the devolution agenda. What I am already seeing, after all has been said and done, is the level of organisation, the intricacy, and pro-peopleness of Zanu PF.”