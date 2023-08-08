Zanu PF election campaign juggernaut steamrolls into Harare

Buoyed by an array of developmental projects that have tinged the face of Harare Metropolitan Province, President Mnangagwa is expected to draw a bumper crowd at tomorrow’s provincial star rally as the party urges urbanites to vote out inept opposition legislators and councillors who have been failing to deliver services to residents for decades.

Trust Freddy-Zimpapers Elections Desk

AS Zanu PF continues to display massive mobilisation capacity, steely political willpower, and a magnificent show of charisma, President Mnangagwa and his team are expected to descend on Harare Province tomorrow as they spread the message of development.

Buoyed by an array of developmental projects that have tinged the face of Harare Metropolitan Province, President Mnangagwa is expected to draw a bumper crowd at tomorrow’s provincial star rally as the party urges urbanites to vote out inept opposition legislators and councillors who have been failing to deliver services to residents for decades.

Several families in Harare have been gifted with title deeds by President Mnangagwa with many suburbs that were built haphazardly being regularised.

According to a compendium of projects in the capital, a total of 267 were implemented in Harare Metropolitan Province from 2018 to December 2022 and of those, 121 have been completed while others are at different stages of completion. The projects are cross-cutting from health, capital injection into industries, water, and sanitation, education, provision of social protection nets, and infrastructural development.

Among the top projects that have been completed in construction include the imposing six-story circular new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden which is awaiting official opening, the recently commissioned new-look US$153 million Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, and a new state-of-the-art Natpharm Warehouse among others.

So far, over 55 roads in Harare have been repaired or reconstructed by the Government under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme after the city council failed to do the required work with other roads now coming up for repair. Some of the major urban road projects rehabilitated by the Government through CMED in the last two years in Harare are Boshoff Drive, Kelvin Road South, Ruwa Mushanje, Paisley, Masotsha Ndlovu, Ceres and Kent.

The Second Republic is also rolling out the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme which has also generated job opportunities for many apart from resolving the issues of water scarcity that many urbanites are facing.

This programme will see a total of 1 000 solarised boreholes being drilled particularly in hotspots of waterborne diseases as the Second Republic continues to deliver key projects in line with the country’s vision of attaining an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The project, which has taken a revolutionary turn, will see the water from boreholes being fed into household taps, shifting from the traditional hand pump boreholes and so far at least over 100 boreholes have been drilled in Glenview, Mbare, Budiriro, and other hotspots areas.

The Second Republic also embarked on projects that contribute to improved health as evidenced by the construction of Stoneridge and Colbain clinics, Wilkins hospital refurbishment, renovation of rooms at Chitungwiza Central Hospital, modernisation of Chitungwiza Central Hospital Intensive Care Unit incinerator, upgrading of Epworth Polyclinic into a hospital as well as the construction of a New Water Reservoir at Chitungwiza Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as well as the establishment of a telemedicine facility.

Since Friday, the city of Harare has been abuzz with ruling party supporters from the length and breadth of the province gearing for the star rally.

Last Friday, over 1000 thousand cell leaders and all aspiring candidates converged at Zanu PF headquarters ahead of tomorrow’s star rally.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Harare Province chairperson Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa said preparations for the star rally were at an advanced stage.

“The purpose of the meeting was to mobilise Harare supporters for the star rally where HE (President Mnangagwa) will address a star rally on August 9 at Robert Mugabe Square.

“The mood is electric, everyone is waiting for August 23 to vote for His Excellency President and team Zanu PF and on the ground we are there every day and we are campaigning for the President and the party and we are confident of victory in Harare Metropolitan Province.”