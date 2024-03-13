  • Today Wed, 13 Mar 2024

Zanu PF director general retires

Zanu PF director general retires Cde Dickson Dzora

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Zanu PF Director General Cde Dickson Dzora has voluntarily retired with immediate effect after serving the party for more than 23 years.

He was replaced by Rtd Brigadier General Ezekiel Zamanyana.

Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu announced the latest development this afternoon describing him as a loyal cadre of the revolutionary party

“He was a very dedicated and loyal servant to the country and the party at large.

“We would have wanted him to continue, but he has decided to retire,” said Dr Mpofu.

Cde Mpofu squashed rumours that Cde Dzora was forced to resign, saying it was on a voluntary basis.

“He still remains the party steward and can be redeployed to any position within the party,” he said.

