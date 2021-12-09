Zanu PF development trajectory step ahead

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

Zanu PF is leaving no stone unturned in implementing people-centred policies meant to turn the country into a middle income economy by 2030.

In the year 2021, the party continued to spearhead unprecedented infrastructural development programmes across the country.

President Mnangagwa, who is the party’s First Secretary, has launched a number of projects cumulatively worth billions of dollars both in rural and urban centres as part of a raft of measures to achieve Vision 2030.

Projects include construction of health facilities, road upgrading and rehabilitation, industrial processing ventures and power generation projects, to name a few.

In the past two months alone, the President commissioned two projects aimed at empowering rural communities in fulfilment of his promise that no one will be left behind in the development matrix.

The Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces recently opened a fruit and vegetable processing plant in Mutoko, Mashonaland East, which is expected to add value to local farmers’ horticultural produce.

It will also spare the rural farmers from steep transport costs to Harare and back. Last month, President Mnangagwa also commissioned the Marula/Mapfura processing and value addition plant at Rutenga Growth Point in Mwenezi as part of a raft of measures to transform the livelihoods of the people and to bridge the gap between urbanites and the rural folk.

The revolutionary party is currently working on setting up unshakable structures, which will triumph in the 2023 harmonised elections.

It is targeting to mobilise more than five million members with four million already mobilised.

The party held the successful 19th National Annual People’s Conference which has set the tone and direction that the country will take towards achieving Vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle income economy, with everything now in place to make that goal a reality.

Resolutions adopted at the conference will guide the party and Government and also respond to the needs of the population.

It is worth noting that more than 80 percent of the resolutions of the 18th National Annual People’s Conference held in Goromonzi have been implemented.

Officially opening the 19th party conference in Bindura, Cde Mnangagwa said the party would remain in sync with expectations of its members and indeed the country as a whole.

President Mnangagwa stressed that the party had the sacred obligation to stay truly connected to the people by enunciating and implementing policies that met their aspirations.

“The people of our great mother country deserve to live a better life and delivering this should always be the focus of all party efforts,” he said.

“This must be guaranteed now, through adequate preparations and mobilisation for a thunderous Zanu PF victory in the 2023 harmonised general elections. The conference has the cardinal duty to evaluate and take stock of the extent to which the party and Government has implemented resolutions of the 18th Annual People’s Conference which took place in 2019 in Mashonaland East.”

However, all party leaders and members had an obligation to abide by party rules and shun all forms of indiscipline and violence as ways of resolving contradictions, with tough measures to be taken against offenders.

The party is expected to conduct provincial elections as it intensifies its restructuring exercise.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said the Government’s policies were derived from the party manifesto.

Therefore, every milestone at the level of Government policy delivery was a response to the dictates of the Zanu PF manifesto.

“The manifesto was our policy wish list and upon assuming our 2018 election mandate, we instantly motioned the manifesto’s dictates to service the economy, health, education, social welfare sectors of our people.

In the process, we have encountered various challenges, but this has not stopped us from aggressively introspecting on our omissions in order to achieve sustainable national development,” said Dr Mpofu.

Turning to the restructuring process which is currently underway, Dr Mpofu expressed confidence with structures put in place at cell, branch and district levels.

He said fixing the structures of the party was an endless process.

“In fact, our continued membership addition obliges us to continuously monitor our five million voter target for the 2023 elections.

“We cannot afford to suspend the restructuring exercise given the multitudes flocking to our party structures every day.”

The restructuring exercise, he said, would go on until the 2023 elections.

The party will soon hold provincial elections, ahead of the party’s elective congress next year.

Dr Mpofu said the provincial elections were an internal democracy and had never been divisive.

“Our internal democracy has never been divisive. Instead, it has been rigorous in its competitive outlook. So there is a tendency from those observing processes of our internal democracy to think that our elections are divisive.

“Like any other competitive platform, election contradictions do not translate to acute institutional conflict,” explained Dr Mpofu.

He said elections were a competition of ideas and not a competition of egos.

“If the fantasy of the divisiveness of internal democracy was true, Zanu PF would have died a long time ago.”

He bemoaned Covid-19 as a major hindrance to party activities saying: “Covid-19 killed our constitutional right as far as conventional freedom of association is concerned.

“By this I mean that we were denied the right to have physical gatherings as we would have loved to. The natural interface opportunities as demanded by our mass line party character were crushed by the pandemic,” he said.

For the first time, the revolutionary party held the Annual People’s Conference virtually.

“We have adopted intense virtual interactions for all our meetings. The pandemic has enhanced our commitment to digitise political gatherings.

“We have also been motivated to accelerate the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme,” he said.

President Mnangagwa has implemented many projects enunciated in the 2018 election manifesto with a number of roads being rehabilitated under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) as the Second Republic continues prioritising infrastructure development countrywide.

Road construction falls under the infrastructure cluster and roads are regarded as key economic enablers in line with the vision of attaining an upper middle income society by 2030.

In Harare, over 40 roads have so far been rehabilitated from an initial target of 32 roads.

Comprehensive economic reforms under the Second Republic have started bearing fruit as witnessed by growing local and foreign investor confidence.

Government has so far spent over $1 billion on road rehabilitation, gravelling and drainage structuring as part of the Second Republic’s ERRP launched by President Mnangagwa early this year.