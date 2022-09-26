Zanu PF DCC Zone 6 complements Presidential Poultry Scheme

Irvine's Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd Mr Obert Saidi delivers a lecturer on poultry management at Stoddard Hall in Harare.

Talent Chimutambgi

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF Harare District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Zone 6 in partnership with Irvine’s Zimbabwe Private Limited has rolled out training for poultry projects to empower over 100 000 women and youths within the company’s catchment area.

DCC Zone 6 covers four constituencies which include Mbare, Southerton, Sunningdale and Harare South as well as some parts of Hatfield and Waterfalls.

The programme, which was launched last week by Zanu PF shadow Member of Parliament for Southerton Constituency Cde Andrew Makahamadze, received an overwhelming response as it sought to complement the Presidential Poultry Scheme that is empowering communities throughout the country.

Irvine’s Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd, which is the country’s leading chicken and egg producer, availed experts who trained more than 600 people.

The programme is expected to boost food and nutrition as well as raising the standards of living of the inhabitants within the DCC Zone 6.

The training exercise was in fulfilment of the pact signed between Zanu PF’s DCC Zone 6 and Irvine’s Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd a couple of years ago to complement national goals that are meant set the economy in motion towards attaining Vision 2030.

Addressing the trainees at the workshop, Irvine’s Pvt Ltd Technical Sales Representative Mr Obert Saidon revealed that the major goal of the programme was to ensure the reduction of loses among farmers through inhibiting the mortality rate of chickens.

Mr Saidon said the company was complementing the Presidential Poultry Scheme in line with the country’s Sustainable Development Goals that are aimed at alleviating poverty amongst the people.

“As a company, we are in full support of the initiative as it is in line with our command agriculture input whereby we have set up model chicken houses across the country as a way of training and empowering communities through growing and selling chickens,” said Mr Saidon.

“We focus on creating sustainable community projects as opposed to short term ones. This is also in line with the country’s already existing programmes that are all meant to drive the economy towards Vision 2030 that is being championed by the New Dispensation under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.”

One beneficiary, Mrs Theresa Macheche said the programme would play an integral part in their poultry farming as they had acquired the requisite knowledge.

“We are very grateful to our leaders and Cde Makahamadze for coming up with such a noble initiative which we believe will boost our poultry projects,” she said.

“We have been empowered. We now have enough confidence to overcome any challenges associated with poultry.”

Organiser of the programme Cde Henry Shadaya said the main objective was to empower the people with requisite knowledge on poultry management.

“We were expecting about 200 people, but more than 600 people turned up. We were overwhelmed but we are happy that we managed to hold the training.

“The idea was to equip our general populace with poultry management skills,” said Cde Shadaya.

Cde Makahamadze, who is also Zanu PF DCC Zone 6 secretary for business development and liaison, said the main objective of the partnership was to empower women and youths so that they become self-reliant and participate in national development ahead of the set national goals, chief among them Vision 2030.

Cde Makahamadze said the training exercise was complementing President Mnangagwa‘s vision of ensuring that no place and no one is left behind.

“My focus is to push President Mnangagwa’s vision through teaching our members to participate in economic activities and the implementation of national policies aimed at bringing economic renaissance to achieve an upper middle income economy under Vision 2030,” said Cde Makahamadze.

DCC Zone 6 vice-chairman Cde Hardlife Maphosa said they were determined to support communities to ensure self-sufficiency.

“As Zone 6 we are committed to enhance the lives of our people so that they are self-sufficient,” said Cde Maphosa.

“We don’t want them to be crybabies but we need to ensure food security in their homes.”