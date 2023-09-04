Zanu-PF Council of Elders reaffirms support

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

The Zanu PF Council of Elders yesterday met President Mnangagwa to congratulate him on his electoral victory in last month’s harmonised elections and assured him of their support as he continues with his leadership of the country.

The chairman of the Council of Elders, Cde Sydney Sekeramayi said they had come to congratulate the President and re-affirm their support of his leadership.

“As the Council of Elders, we had come to congratulate the President on his victory at the August 23rd election and to assure him that as members of the Party and the Council of Elders we will do everything that helps develop Zimbabwe and he can count on us if there are any issues that need our assistance,” he said.

Cde Sekeramayi said under the leadership of President Mnangagwa the whole country was experiencing transformative development in one way or the other with more projects set to be initiated following the President’s re-election.

“As Council of Elders, this victory means Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Mnangagwa is going to be moving forward and economically develop very fast and as elders who have been in the struggle for the liberation of this country, it will be an achievement of what they have been fighting for and we think the leadership of President Mnangagwa is going to ensure that this country develops rapidly. The four corners of this country are developing. There is no province which does not have dynamic development projects which are going on now and there are more in the pipeline,” Cde Sekeramayi said.

The Council of Elders was established in terms of the Zanu PF constitution and among its functions is to advise the President on all pertinent party matters relating to party governance and external relations; to advise on resolution of conflicts that may arise among and between senior party members, at the instance of the President or its own initiative; to provide guidance on party doctrine and ideology; and to advise on any issue referred to it by the President and First Secretary of the party.