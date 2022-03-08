Zanu PF council candidate confident of win

Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

THE Zanu PF candidate for Ward 32 in Glen View South Constituency in Harare, Cde Caroline Maturura, is confident of making history by reclaiming the local authority seat that has been under opposition formations in the last 20 years.

Cde Maturura is battling it out with Mrs Gaudencia Marera of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in the March 26 by-elections.

The seat fell vacant following the recall of Mrs Marera by the MDC-T led by Mr Douglas Mwonzora.

In an interview, Cde Maturura said she was optimistic that voters will realise the mistake they have been making all along in voting the opposition, whose representatives focused on corruption and not service delivery, after being elected.

“For the past 20 years, Glen View was in the hands of incompetent opposition councillors who only reappeared during the election and disappeared after winning elections,” she said.

“But now l want to change the game since our President is a game-changer. We are going to make history by reclaiming the Ward 32 seat.

“Opposition councillors are after their personal egos. They do not have people at heart. Successive MDC councillors have failed to provide proper service to the people as evidenced by our roads that are in bad shape.

“Look at how President Mnangagwa has intervened by declaring a State of Disaster on roads and introduced the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) which is supposed to be their duty.”

Cde Maturura encouraged the people to vote for Zanu PF, which has real and tangible developmental programs to benefit citizens.

“It is very critical that you vote for Zanu PF which has the people at heart. We will ensure that we bring back our towns to the level they were before the opposition came in,” she said.

Cde Maturura said it boggled the mind why the local authorities were failing to improve services delivery when the central Government was assisting them with devolution funds to address their challenges.