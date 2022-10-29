Zanu PF congress gala on tonight

Africa Moyo

The Zanu PF congress musical gala is set to be held tonight, with top artistes including Mark Ngwazi and Leonard Karikoga Zhakata lined up to perform.

Zanu PF Director of Information and Publicity Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi said: “It’s all systems go and it will be full bar and catering. We decided to have the musical gala since congress comes once after five years and it is always a good ending for the congress for people to celebrate.

“It is not strictly for Zanu PF delegates but anyone is free to come. However, people need to maintain the highest standards of discipline.”

Cde Mugwadi said all senior Zanu PF leadership would be in attendance.

Attendance will be free.

Other artistes billed to perform are Chief Hwenje, Vabati VaJehova, DJ Fantan and Levelz, Amini Jamanda, Matthias Mhere, Vee Mhofu, Iyasa, Franco Slomo, Sandra Ndebele, Sulumani Chimbetu, Jeyz Marabini, Blessing Shumba, Diana Samukange, LMG Choir, Blot, Kinnah, Silent Killer, Judgement Yard, Diamond Musica and Juntal.