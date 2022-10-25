Zanu PF Congress-foreign delegates arrive

December 12 Movement delegation jets in the country for the 7th Zanu PF People's Congress which roars into life tomorrow

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Foreign delegates have already started arriving in for the 7th Zanu PF People’s Congress which begins tomorrow.

The December 12 Movement delegation from the United States of America arrived in the country early this morning led by its chairperson Cde Viola Plummer.

She is accompanied by Cdes Omowale Clay, Sekou Willis and Colette Pean.

The delegation was received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.