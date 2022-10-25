Zanu PF Congress-foreign delegates arrive

25 Oct, 2022 - 11:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Zanu PF Congress-foreign delegates arrive December 12 Movement delegation jets in the country for the 7th Zanu PF People's Congress which roars into life tomorrow

The Herald

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Foreign delegates have already started arriving in for the 7th Zanu PF People’s Congress which begins tomorrow.

The December 12 Movement delegation from the United States of America arrived in the country early this morning led by its chairperson Cde Viola Plummer.

She is accompanied by Cdes Omowale Clay, Sekou Willis and Colette Pean.

The delegation was received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting