Zanu PF confident of victory in Seke

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE ruling party Zanu PF candidate for Seke constituency, Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe is confident of an emphatic victory against independent candidate Mr Willard Madzimbamuto formerly of CCC.

Cde Kashambe sourced transformers for Dunstan and St Michael Primary schools in Ward 22.

Speaking soon after handing over the transformers, Cde Kashambe said the Second Republic is not leaving anyone behind.

The transformers will light the clinics at Dunstan, St Michael Primary School and shops.

Cde Kashambe said he has done his homework well and is confident of reclaiming the seat from the opposition.

“It is high time that all people vote for Zanu PF as it is a party that understands the needs of the people.

“As you are aware, the Zanu PF government understands the challenges facing people in rural areas. The Zanu PF government wants to bridge the gap between the urbanites and those in the rural areas.

“I want to believe that the electorate has realised their mistake by voting for the opposition candidate in the August harmonised elections. Zanu PF is a party which connects well with the people,” said Cde Kashambe.

Mr Innocent Chiseko commended Cde Kashambe for sourcing transformers for the people.

“We are happy with the progress so far in terms of development. As you can see this is a farming area, and we need power for irrigation so that we realise the value of our land. With the development taking place in the area, we will definitely vote for Zanu PF. Ward 22 in Seke constituency is a Zanu PF stronghold, we expect the people to come out in their numbers and vote for Cde Kashambe,” said Mr Chiseko.

Mrs Notando Samhembere commended the developments taking place in Ward 22, saying Zanu PF deserves to win back the seat.

“We are going to vote in numbers to ensure our candidate Cde Kashambe is back in office. We cannot be fooled by fly-by-night opposition political parties,” she said.