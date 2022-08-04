Zanu PF condemns US provocative stance against China

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF has thrown its weight behind the People’s Republic of China in the face of provocation by the United States which has trampled on previous agreements by disregarding the One China principle.

Provocative America dispatched its Speaker of the House of Congress Ms Pelosi to Taiwan, which is part of mainland China, yet again bringing the world to the precipice of war, with the needless provocation.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said the visit to Taiwan by Ms Pelosi was “intrusive, provocative and imprudent”.

“Zimbabwe stands fully behind the People’s Republic of China in the face of the intrusive, imprudent and provocative visit by Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the Congress of the United States Government. It is cardinal postulate of international diplomacy that there is One China and Taiwan is an integral part of mainland China. The One China principle is also the basis upon which the Beijing-Washinton interaction rests.

“Efforts, conduct and behaviour that offends the One China principle will inevitably lead to tension and may even cause conflict between the two leading economies of the world. The visit of Pelosi risks igniting military conflict by forcing Beijing to assert its rightful rights and authority over Taipei. We call upon Washington to be true and honest to the One China principle and desist from brewing needless tension through stoking and fanning separatist tendencies on the island of Taiwan,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

The visit to Taiwan by Pelosi has been roundly condemned across the world and Cde Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe as a long time ally of China strongly opposes any violation of the One China principle.

“Zimbabwe, a long time friend stands by Beijing in recognising one China. Harare firmly opposes an actions and attempts to revise this policy in any form of State interaction. Speaker Nancy Pelosi should desist from hiding behind the cloak of false democratic excuses as she tramples upon China’s quest for indisoluble unity of the people and territory of Taiwan with the 1,4 billion on mainland China.”

He added that the ruling party stands steadfastly with its sisterly revolutionary party, the Communist Party of China.

“Zanu PF is in steady solidarity with its sister Party the Communist Party of China in this brazen act of intrusion and provocation by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her misguided visit to Taipei. It behoves the US to behave as a responsible superpower on the global stage. It is undesirable that the world is needlessly brought to the precipice of suicidal nuclear conflagration. The reckless pursuit of hegemony in multicolour and diverse will never bent to the unbridled command of Washington,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“The ‘One China’ policy is the basis of Sino-US relations. As per this agreement, signed in 1979, Washington established formal ties with China rather than the island of Taiwan, however the visit by Ms Pelosi is in direct violation of that principle, triggering tension between the US and China,” he said.