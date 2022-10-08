Zanu PF Central Committee elections nationwide on today

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ALL is set for the Zanu PF Central Committee elections across the country today and tomorrow before the party’s elective congress at the end of month.

The Central Committee, is the highest decision-making body outside Congress and members are contesting for 304 Central Committee positions

The party has already deployed senior members to monitor and supervise the elections in various provinces. The elections will be held today and tomorrow starting at 10am until 4pm.

The results will be confirmed at the command centre, Zanu PF headquarters, which will coordinate with the provincial election directorates.

Speaking at a post-successive Politburo meetings held on Wednesday and Thursday night, Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said the party is re-tooling the Central Committee structure.

“We are now putting the nail on the last most important institution of the party.

“When all the organs are in place, the machinery for elections has been retooled, we are going to endorse our President as the sole candidate at the congress. That is what is coming from the organs of the party. Our democracy comes from building up from the grassroots level. It is not top-down, it is a top-up approach. We are going to endorse our President as a sole candidate for 2023 harmonised elections and thereafter we oil the machinery for elections,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

The congress will be held under the theme: Building a prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving no one and no place behind.

“Tomorrow (today) we are going to have Central Committee elections which will be conducted in a harmonious atmosphere.”

Zanu PF national Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said in terms of the party constitution it’s an elective year, where the ruling party goes through the various stages of the electing office bearers into the various structures.

Cde Bimha said the Politburo met on Thursday night and went on through the list of the recommended successful candidates.

“We now have to put in place a new Central Committee which is the highest decision making organ of the party, which meets in between the conferences.

“This has to happen prior to the holding of the congress which has been slated for the end of October. The process started by inviting applications from those members of the party who wanted to be considered”.

Names of candidates were subjected to security vetting.

He said there were a few changes made in terms of the people who have been disqualified.

Cde Bimha noted that there is quite a number of additions that were made in terms of areas that the previous stages had really reserved for the guidance from the Presidium.

He added that there are members who previously had not been confirmed but who now have been confirmed and they can stand for the elections today.

“All provinces will be going for elections (today) tomorrow with the exception of Masvingo which will be having elections on Sunday the reason being that President Mnangagwa will be having a thank you rally in Chiredzi, Masvingo. We have given them the leeway to have their elections on Sunday,” he said.

Those who were disqualified but later approved by the Politburo are Cdes Flora Buka, Terence Mukupe, Bright Matonga, Muchareva Chamisa, Jabulani Mbetu, Tshetshe Mguni, Nyararai Sibanda and Sindiso Ndlovu, Raymond Machingura, Patricia Kuhlande among others.

Former Zanu Ndonga members were also given a nod to contest for Central Committee positions in Manicaland namely Cde Veryson Muteya, Sibiya Charity, Chido Madiwa, Wilson Khumbula, Munodawafa Chipinge, Muzanamo Kanganisai.

Some of the members who were disqualified by the Politburo are Cdes George Makunde, Manal Motsi, Alec Nyakuwara, Tapera Table, Caleb Makwiranzou, Susan Chuma, Obey Taronga Mapiki.

Cdes Kanisio Dengu and Christopher Chingwaru from Mashonaland Central withdrew from the race.