Zanu PF Cell Day preps at an advanced stage

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the Zanu PF National Cell Day set for tomorrow are at an advanced stage, the party’s National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha has said.

Zanu PF introduced a National Cell Day, which will be celebrated annually to strengthen its grassroots, organisational, and mass mobilisation units.

The major highlight of the day will be in Kwekwe, where the First Secretary of the party President Mnangagwa and the First Family will attend a cell meeting, which constitutes 50 party members.

He is expected to listen to his cell chairperson for the better part of the day and later on give his closing remarks, as the most senior party member.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare this morning national Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said preparations for the Zanu PF National Cell Day set for tomorrow are progressing well.

“It’s all system go for the day. The feedback that we are getting from all provinces is that our members are very excited, and people can’t wait for tomorrow.

“Members have already started organising themselves. Some have even started checking in their cell registers to verify and account for everyone,” said Cde Bimha.

District Coordinating Committee members are mobilising members to attend the cell meetings.