Zanu PF candidates workshop starts in Gweru

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

SCORES of Zanu PF candidates for the August 23 harmonised elections, including the 210 candidates for the National Assembly, had arrived in Gweru by last night ahead of the party’s five-day orientation and induction workshop that starts today.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the induction workshop, which will be attended by party secretaries, all candidates for the National Assembly and the Women’s Quota.

Speaking after touring the workshop venue, which is the 5 000-seater Zanu PF Conference Centre located along the Gweru-Mvuma highway last night, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said everything was set for the workshop.

“I have just toured the venue, our party Conference Centre along the Mvuma road, and everything is now in place for the official opening of our workshop,” he said.

Cde Bimha said the accreditation of delegates was going on last night, in the hope that the workshop will start seamlessly this morning.

He confirmed that President Mnangagwa will officially open the workshop, which will mainly focus on spelling out the roadmap for the elections, while also acting as an induction process for new prospective Members of Parliament.

“You will realise that we have quite a number of new MPs who are coming for the first time so it’s an orientation workshop, basically to prepare our candidates; an induction of what is expected of them ahead of the campaigns,” he said.

Cde Bimha said the revolutionary party was a peace-loving party, and the workshop will also emphasise on the need to get into campaigns peacefully as the party prepares its road to an election victory.

Zanu PF Midlands Provincial chairman, who is also the Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Larry Mavima, said the province was ready and happy to host the party candidates for the harmonised elections.

“We are raring to go and very happy as a province to host this important workshop as we get into the election mode,” he said.

“Zanu PF is a party of excellence and we are proud as the Midlands Province to host this important event that will catapult us into the election campaign mode.”

Most hotels and lodges in Gweru were fully booked, with some delegates securing accommodation in Kwekwe and Zvishavane.

“All the accommodation in Gweru is fully booked and some of our colleagues had to go as far as Zvishavane to get their bookings,” said Harare East Constituency candidate Cde Mavis Gumbo.