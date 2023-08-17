ZANU-PF candidates rolling life-changing projects

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

Zanu PF candidates in Harare Metropolitan for National Assembly and the local authority believe they will wrestle seats from the opposition, saying life-changing projects they are undertaking have warmed the hearts of many and lured opposition supporters to the ruling party.

In contrast to their rivals, Zanu PF candidates are not focused on campaigning on the basis of empty promises to the electorate; rather, they are letting the life-changing development initiatives they are implementing on the ground speak for themselves.

Apart from works being implemented by the Second Republic, the candidates are also capitalising on opposition ineptitude which has resulted in mass defections as a long list of urbanites are ditching opposition parties in favour of Zanu-PF as the party continues to gather national momentum.

In separate interviews with The Herald, the ruling party aspiring candidates chronicled some of the projects they are carrying out in their respective constituencies.

Cde Maureen Nyemba, the aspiring parliamentary candidate for Southerton constituency, said they were implementing a number of youth-focused programmes to take them off drugs in response to calls by President Mnangagwa for a concerted fight against drug abuse.

“We are offering a number of courses to our youths, some will be graduating next week and the courses range from hotel and catering, detergent making, mechanics among others, “ she said.

Apart from assisting youths, Cde Nyemba said they were offering free medical services, drilling boreholes as well assisting some families to electrify their homes.

“We are regularly collecting garbage and I managed to install electricity in one of the houses in Rugare that had been without electricity for almost ten years.”

During the just ended winter Cde Nyemba made several donation of blankets, to cushion the less-privileged from the dropping temperatures as the winter season.

Zanu aspiring councillor for ward 13 in Southerton constituency, Cde Tafadzwa , through Health Ambassadors for Economic Development (HEAR4ED) facilitated the construction of a clinic in Rugare.

“Imagine what will be accomplished once we finally take office. The opposition has been in charge of the capital for more than 20 years but Zanu PF has made significant progress while not in office,” he said.

The clinic which has brought relief to Rugare community is a testament to their commitment in complementing Government’s efforts in boosting the health sector in the country.

Zanu PF aspiring Member of Parliament candidate for Mabvuku Cde Scott Sakupwanya bought three refuse collection trucks way before he expressed his ambitions to run for a seat in the legislature.

Apart from collecting garbage, Mabvuku and Tafara residents are also benefiting from free transportation to and from work thanks to Cde Sakupwanya’s four free buses.

Cde Spencer Shiri an aspiring councillor for ward 1 in Epworth North Constituency also echoed the same “good news” saying concrete work was being done on the ground. We are following President’s footsteps. In Epworth we are refurbishing schools that had been vandalised.

“We are aslo repairing boreholes and as per our Zanu PF culture, we are going around doing our charity work , mainly targeting the elderly. “

Another candidate Cde Spencer Machangara who is vying for Chitungwiza North constituency said: “We are very excited by the works that are being carried out with President Mnangagwa so it defies logic for opposition members to promise the electorate what has already been achieved.”

He also said that it was high time the electorate examines its choice of candidates against practical deliverables, and shun those parties that are not contributing anything to their livelihoods.