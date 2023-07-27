Zanu PF appoints acting director of information

Joseph Madzimure

ZANU PF is using its performance register as its manifesto than producing a flowery document with empty promises, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Chris Mutsvangwa has said.

The major turnaround in all sectors with active Government support has meant that the Zanu PF manifesto is just “more of the same” with a lot of major infrastructure development coming up completed in the next five years.

Speaking at press conference to introduce, acting Director for Information and Publicity Cde Farai Muroiwa Marapira, Cde Mutsvangwa said that there is no other election Manifesto compared to the good works the new dispensation has done and continues to be doing through the visionary leadership of President ED Mnangagwa.

“Our work is our manifesto; we don’t need to right our expectations any more. With the coming in of the Second Republic our work is our manifesto.

“We are there to appreciate what we are doing. At each rally now, there is a pamphlets of the projects which are being carried out in that particular province by the Government, by the party through the able leadership of President Mnangagwa.

“So we have a performance register, we are happier when are talking about the performance register because we want to psych the mind of Zimbabweans on concrete achievements rather than the promises which in the past never come.

“We want to also keep the records of our delivering, economic delivering, social delivering,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Cde Marapira is taking over from Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi who need to fully concentrate on his bid to be elected into Parliament in Buhera West constituency.

ZANU PF will not produce a flowery document as its manifesto ahead of next month’s harmonised elections, but is standing on the record of the Second Republic and will let its life-changing developmental projects delivered to the people in the past five years speak for themselves to the electorate.

The Government led by the revolutionary party has been implementing development projects in infrastructure, agriculture, education, science and ICT, among others, and those achievements would be its manifesto and not a meaningless flowery document

The party is having an impressive turnout at its rallies, with Masvingo and Mashonaland Central breaking records of over 100 000 party supporters per rally.

“We are getting impressive support of our membership. You will recall that we had a five million voter drive, the President has given financial amnesty to all those without money to get National Identity cards and this enabled. Zimbabweans whom may not have the ID cards to become registered.

It’s important for the population census because you can’t put money before knowing the number of people. You can’t plan properly if you don’t have correct figures about your population, so the amnesty was to offer financial registration fee for IDs which was a good thing, not only for population census but also for the Government to know and has also paid handsomely because when it came to voter registration we have a very high voter turnout. We have many who have never voted.

“At first we expected five million and we have increased the figures to six million. Our slogan which used to be 2023- five million votes. We did it five times and now we are doing it six times.,”

Zanu PF is targeting mobilise nothing less than six million votes.

“We are expecting to harvest at most a proportion of six million votes. The numbers which are turning out at our rallies, they reflect the enthusiasm. We are not only using the drones to assess the crowds but the President has also been very generous with regalia, so we actually count the numbers who are coming to our rallies through the distribution of our regalia. The number of caps and t- shirts they give us an accurate figure on who has turned up for our rallies,” he said

He scoffed at some social media reports saying Zanu PF is busing people to their rallies saying the party is holding provincial star rallies, hence the need to provide transport to ferry party members from faraway districts within the same province.

“Some people are trying to say we bus people. This are long distances; we don’t expect people to walk to come to a rally otherwise President Mnangagwa will spend almost three days waiting for the people to come,” expressed Cde Mutsvangwa.

Cde Mutsvangwa reiterated that the colossal party provide transport for its supporters to loosen the burden of walking long distances with some providing their own transport.

“Yes, we do provide transport, but we don’t force people to go into a bus. I don’t think there is anybody who has gone to a police station and say that Zanu PF has come to force me to get into the bus.

“More so, they provide their own transport too wherever they can. They feel the buses are not enough. I went to Hurungwe there, everyone turned up as an appreciation to the Government’s efforts to turnaround the fortunes of the country’s economy,” echoed Cde Mutsvangwa.

Zanu PF is boasting party for surpassing set targets of 2018 manifesto with the agriculture sector now an US$8 billion industry this year up from US$2 billion while the mining sector boomed from a US$2,8 billion to surpassing the US$12 billion mark by the end of the year.

Power deficits have been dealt with through several power sources that include the Hwange Units 7 and 8, which are now both on stream, while small hydro-electricity projects from dams that are being constructed in every province will be supplying their local communities.

“The President is doing things which is changing people’ life at grassroots level, day to day. People can attach their hope of a better life to the performance of the President. That’s why people turned in their numbers at our rallies. This is also a reflection of an organisational strategy. Zanu PF has the DNA of organisation. It’s within our blood, we organise things, that’s why when we come to election time all our leaders are united. Our VPs are campaigning in unison with the President. This is happening with our MPs, and councillors, we move together,”.

Cde Mutsvangwa also confirmed that the party will be holding its next rally in Nkayi, Matabeleland North this weekend as it is connecting itself with the people to ensure no one and no place is left behind.

“You also note that we held our Independence celebrations not in Harare but in Mt Darwin so this is the same thing as the President is saying no place and no one will be left behind.

“We are taking the rallies to the communities. We will have another rally on Sunday this weekend in Nkayi Centre, Matabeleland North province.

“We are taking the rallies to the communities so that we also make people feel that they are part of the celebrations, they are part of identification of Zimbabwe as a nation. We are not going to usual major centres we are going to different areas, more remote so that people can feel the inclusiveness of what the President talks about,” he said