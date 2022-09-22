Zanu PF activates processes ahead of elective congress

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

Zanu PF is now geared up for the national elective congress set for next month with all party organs having activated its processes.

Speaking at a press conference held in Harare on Tuesday, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said preparations for the elective congress were now at an advanced stage.

The party recently added the war veterans league to its structures.

“We are holding our elective congress next month. All organs of the party have been formed, and congratulations to the War Veterans League which was formed two weeks ago.

“That is the fourth organ which completes the whole structure of Zanu PF. Our electoral machine has been retooled. What is left is oiling and unleashing it for a resounding victory in next year’s general elections,” he said.

Ahead of the congress, The Main Wing, the Women’s League, Youth League and War Veterans League have endorsed President Mnangagwa as the sole Presidential candidate for the party in the 2023 harmonised elections.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the original founders of the opposition had dumped them and no one was going to make them win.

“Chamisa, CCC don’t say you were not warned. You are going to be hit by a whirlwind and we want victory which even outshines the one we had in 1980. You are going to be hit by a bolt from the political heavens”

ZANU PF director for Information Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi took the opportunity to inform party members that a blitz for the issue of membership cards is underway.

“A political whirlwind is on its way as the congress prepares to set the party’s march to victory in 2023. All provincial members must note that a membership card blitz is underway in Mashonaland East and Masvingo provinces.

“We have been receiving a lot of enquires about party membership cards. Take this opportunity to get your membership cards,” he said.

The party is aiming to surpass five million votes to ensure a resounding victory for President Mnangagwa and the party in these elections.

The party has strengthened all its wings ahead of the elective congress with renewed Youth, Women and War Veterans league expected to accelerate its mobilisation agenda.