Zambian Parly delegation pays courtesy call on President

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

The Zambian Parliamentary delegation that arrived in Zimbabwe on Monday on a five-day visit, paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa last night and heaped praises on the infrastructure development work being done by local companies.

The team said it will encourage the entire SADC region to take a leaf from Zimbabwe to develop countries using local skills and companies.

Further, they called for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe for over two decades by the West, to ensure rapid development in the country.

This was said by head of delegation Honourable Mubika Mubika, the chairperson of Zambia’s Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Works and Supply after meeting President Mnangagwa last night.

“We came to pay a courtesy call on the President. Our main purpose here was to and check how local contractors here are performing in terms of construction works, general construction works be it roads, buildings, etcetera, etcetera,” said Hon. Mubika.

“So we were invited today, we came to see the President and we are really excited to hear his story, how he suffered (for the liberation and now development of the country), what he has done.

“I am glad he has given me a book (his biography), The Life of Sacrifice. We are happy to see what you Zimbabweans are doing with the sanctions that you have been with for over 20 years but you are able to stand on your own.”

Hon. Mubika encouraged Zimbabweans to “soldiering on”, but said he requests that the sanctions be lifted. “However, we are happy with the developments so far,” he said.

In terms of infrastructure developments, Hon. Mubika said they were impressed with the work being done on the Harare-Beitbridge Highway.

“It’s wonderful and we are happy that it’s being done by local Zimbabwean contractors. We have also seen the (Mbudzi) Interchange which is being done by three companies which were able to come together and do the interchange, Mbudzi Roundabout.

“We are happy with that infrastructure. We have also seen the flyover bridge on the Bulawayo Road (in Norton), it was also done by local companies. That is also very encouraging. We will challenge Zambian and also SADC contractors that it really is us Africans who can develop their countries,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s Portfolio Committee on Transport chairperson Cde Oscar Gorerino said the infrastructure development projects have been considerably easy to undertake because President Mnangagwa “is strongly in support” of such projects for the achievement of Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle income economy.

President Mnangagwa has rallied Zimbabweans, both local and in the Diaspora, to play a part in the development of their country under the “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” mantra.

He has added that “nyika inotongwa nevene vayo”, essentially dismissing calls by some opposition characters to invite foreigners when they win elections, to come and lead development.

A number of people in the country and outside have embraced the call and are doing various activities to develop their motherland.

Zimbabweans in the Diasporans have filled up venues each time the President has travelled outside the country, wanting to hear how they can take part in national development.

Some want to build schools, others hospitals while others want land for agriculture.