Zambian MPs raise concern over AFRICOM base in country

Gibson Nyikadzino-Herald Correspondent

The debate over the presence of US Africa Command (AFRICOM) forces in Zambia sparked outrage in that country’s National Assembly on Thursday when lawmakers demanded government transparency and honesty in handling the matter.

Lawmakers asked the Zambian government to provide more answers to calm the citizens’ fears, saying the hosting of AFRICOM forces in Zambia had significant implications for the nation’s foreign policy, and could potentially strain ties with neighbouring and regional countries wary of Western military presence.

The outrage came after Zambia’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe indicated that AFRICOM exists in Zambia for the sole purpose of training troops for United Nations (UN) missions.

Opposition’s Patriotic Front (PF) MP and former Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo made an inquiry directed to MinisterHaimbe, highlighting regional concerns about the presence of the AFRICOM office.

He said the move to host AFRICOM sparked concern over Zambia’s foreign policy direction and its potential impact on regional stability.

“Is your government in a position to reconsider hosting AFRICOM if you realise during your conversation with other member states that they are equally as concerned as Zimbabwe? They may be quiet but they share the same concerns as Zimbabwe,” asked MP Kampyongo.

Another PF legislator, Mutotwe Kafwaya, told Minister Haimbe to stop misleading Parliament and Zambians on AFRICOM.

“Madam Speaker, AFRICOM is one of the 11 unified combatant commands of the United States Department of Defence, headquartered at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany. It is responsible for US military operations, including fighting regional conflicts and maintaining military relations with African nations.

“Madam Speaker, AFRICOM is responsible for fighting regional wars! But is the minister in order to mislead us and the nation that this particular AFRICOM establishment in Lusaka, which I doubt is a creation of Cabinet, because if it was, it would have been brought here for ratification?

“Is he misleading us that this particular establishment in Lusaka is for training UN operations when, in fact, this reason he has mentioned is not even highlighted in the objectives of AFRICOM?” MP Kafwaya asked.

In August 2007, SADC Defence and Security Ministers resolved that “sister countries of the region should not agree to host AFRICOM and in particular, armed forces since this would have a negative effect. That resolution was presented to the Heads of State and this is a SADC position.”